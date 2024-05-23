Darwin Nunez reveals why he deleted all traces of Liverpool from his Instagram

Nunez deleted all traces of the Reds

Darwin Nunez has opened up on his decision to delete all traces of Liverpool from his Instagram account.

The Uruguay international struggled towards the end of his second season at Anfield and lost his place in the starting XI towards the end of the campaign.

His frustrations boiled over after Liverpool’s win against Spurs on May 5 when he deleted all of his posts featuring Liverpool from his Instagram account, starting rumours that he could be heading for the exit door.

Speaking for the first time about his social media activity, Nunez has revealed that negative comments influenced his decision to delete the photos.

“From the moment you start playing and until you retire, there will always be someone who will criticise you,” he told Por la jersey, via ESPN Uruguay. “Before, I did look at them a lot and it affected me.

“Whoever says that those negative comments do not affect them is lying, those negative comments that are directed towards you will always affect you.

“They tell me everything, but I ignore those comments because they are of no use to me. I never look at the negative comments on social media, at least now I’m not looking at anything, not even the good stuff. If a game goes badly for me, I rely on my family.

“When things go badly for me, I get hot, but I try to laugh with my family and not show my son the anger I have, what happened in the game is already there, it’s already happened, and there is always revenge.”

Nunez has since changed his profile picture to him and his family in Liverpool kits on the pitch at Anfield.

Nunez excited to work under new manager

When Nunez and his Liverpool teammates return for the new season, a new era will begin under Arne Slot.

Slot will begin working on June 1 as he faces the monumental task of replacing Jurgen Klopp, who departed after nine seasons in charge of the club.The Dutchman sees the forward as an integral part of his plans for the future and wants the 24-year-old to spearhead his attack.

