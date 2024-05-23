Search icon

Football

23rd May 2024

Darwin Nunez reveals why he deleted all traces of Liverpool from his Instagram

Callum Boyle

Darwin Nunez

Nunez deleted all traces of the Reds

Darwin Nunez has opened up on his decision to delete all traces of Liverpool from his Instagram account.

The Uruguay international struggled towards the end of his second season at Anfield and lost his place in the starting XI towards the end of the campaign.

His frustrations boiled over after Liverpool’s win against Spurs on May 5 when he deleted all of his posts featuring Liverpool from his Instagram account, starting rumours that he could be heading for the exit door.

‘Whoever says that those negative comments do not affect them is lying’

Speaking for the first time about his social media activity, Nunez has revealed that negative comments influenced his decision to delete the photos.

“From the moment you start playing and until you retire, there will always be someone who will criticise you,” he told Por la jersey, via ESPN Uruguay. “Before, I did look at them a lot and it affected me.

“Whoever says that those negative comments do not affect them is lying, those negative comments that are directed towards you will always affect you.

“They tell me everything, but I ignore those comments because they are of no use to me. I never look at the negative comments on social media, at least now I’m not looking at anything, not even the good stuff. If a game goes badly for me, I rely on my family.

“When things go badly for me, I get hot, but I try to laugh with my family and not show my son the anger I have, what happened in the game is already there, it’s already happened, and there is always revenge.”

Nunez has since changed his profile picture to him and his family in Liverpool kits on the pitch at Anfield.

Nunez excited to work under new manager

When Nunez and his Liverpool teammates return for the new season, a new era will begin under Arne Slot.

Slot will begin working on June 1 as he faces the monumental task of replacing Jurgen Klopp, who departed after nine seasons in charge of the club.The Dutchman sees the forward as an integral part of his plans for the future and wants the 24-year-old to spearhead his attack.

Related links:

Topics:

Darwin Nunez,Football,Jurgen Klopp,Liverpool,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

People can’t believe who Vincent Kompany’s assistant could be at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

People can’t believe who Vincent Kompany’s assistant could be at Bayern Munich

By Callum Boyle

Referees will show pink cards at major tournament this summer

Conmebol

Referees will show pink cards at major tournament this summer

By Callum Boyle

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

England (football)

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

By Callum Boyle

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

Football

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

By Callum Boyle

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

BBC

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

By Charlie Herbert

Fans say Susan Boyle is ‘unrecognisable’ 15 years after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent

britain's got talent

Fans say Susan Boyle is ‘unrecognisable’ 15 years after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent

By Ryan Price

‘The second best war movie’ of all time is on TV tonight

Full Metal Jacket

‘The second best war movie’ of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Best time to see the ‘Flower Moon’ in the UK tonight

Astronomy

Best time to see the ‘Flower Moon’ in the UK tonight

By Charlie Herbert

New Mario game confirms one of its lead characters is transgender

Nintendo

New Mario game confirms one of its lead characters is transgender

By Charlie Herbert

Train founding member Charlie Colin dies aged 58 after fall in shower

charlie colin

Train founding member Charlie Colin dies aged 58 after fall in shower

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Prof Brian Cox responds to Things Can Only Get Better drowning out Rishi Sunak

general election 2024

Prof Brian Cox responds to Things Can Only Get Better drowning out Rishi Sunak

By Charlie Herbert

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories