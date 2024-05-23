Fans shocked after hearing where Brendan Rodgers thinks Celtic would finish in the Premier League

A move to the Premier League has been part of a long-time debate

Celtic continued their dominance in Scottish football after securing a 12th title in 13 seasons last weekend.

Brendan Rodgers returned to continue the work done by Ange Postecoglou and win the club’s third title in a row and maintain his perfect record of winning the Scottish Premiership every year he has been in charge of Celtic.

They could also add the Scottish Cup to their impressive trophy cabinet if they beat rivals Rangers in the final on May 25. Celtic are unbeaten against the blue side of Glasgow this season.

Rodgers reveals where he thinks Celtic would finish in the Premier League

Given Celtic and Rangers’ stranglehold on the Scottish top flight there has been plenty of debate on whether or not they should be introduced to the Premier League.While supporters from both clubs are largely opposed to the idea, others believe they could be a valuable addition to the English pyramid – in the same way that Welsh clubs Cardiff City, Swansea City, Wrexham and Newport County have all integrated.

Their struggles on the European stage however have left some doubts about their ability to compete in the Premier League but Rodgers believes his team could establish themselves as one of the best in the division.

He told talkSPORT: “Celtic and Rangers, and obviously I can only talk from a Celtic perspective, is an absolutely massive club worldwide.

“There’s no doubt if Celtic was in the Premier League it would be up there, minimum, in that top six bracket.

“Wherever you go in the world, you will meet Celtic supporters. The fan base, the history of the club, that’s what makes it a truly, truly massive club.”

It appeared that many didn’t agree with Rodgers’ thought process and slammed his bold prediction.

One person said: “Top six in League One maybe.

“I’m a Celtic fan but being a big club isn’t all you need to finish top 6, you also need to spend hundreds of millions wisely,” said another.

A third wrote: “Comical, you just have to look how they do in European Competitions. I seem to remember Rangers in the 2022 Champions League Group finishing bottom with 0 points and losing a combined 9-1 to Liverpool over the two group games.

“The problem with Celtic and Rangers is the only competition they have is against each other. It would be a bit like Man Utd and Liverpool playing in League One,” added another.

