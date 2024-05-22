Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

Pochettino has been an admirer of the England job for some time

Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly be considered for the England job if he remains out of work, report The Telegraph.

Gareth Southgate is expected to leave his role after Euro 2024 – regardless of if England win or not – giving the FA food for thought as to who will be his replacement.

Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent on Tuesday night and the Argentine isn’t short of interest already. Manchester United are said to be considering him as a replacement for Erik ten Hag in the summer while clubs in Saudi Arabia are also monitoring his availability.

Pochettino for England?

The former Chelsea and Spurs boss has been interested by the prospect of managing England for some time and previously confirmed that it is a role he would be open to.

Speaking to The Athletic in 2022, he said: “Of course, my relationship with England has always been very good. We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team.

“I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything.”

His record for bringing through and developing young players would be an attractive proposition to those selecting the next England manager.

Thomas Tuchel is another name who may be interested in replacing Southgate while Jose Mourinho can never be ruled out given his close affinity to English football.

English names who have previously been linked with the role include Graham Potter and Eddie Howe.

Related links: