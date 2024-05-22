Search icon

Football

22nd May 2024

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

Callum Boyle

Mauricio Pochettino England

Pochettino has been an admirer of the England job for some time

Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly be considered for the England job if he remains out of work, report The Telegraph.

Gareth Southgate is expected to leave his role after Euro 2024 – regardless of if England win or not – giving the FA food for thought as to who will be his replacement.

Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent on Tuesday night and the Argentine isn’t short of interest already. Manchester United are said to be considering him as a replacement for Erik ten Hag in the summer while clubs in Saudi Arabia are also monitoring his availability.

Pochettino for England?

The former Chelsea and Spurs boss has been interested by the prospect of managing England for some time and previously confirmed that it is a role he would be open to.

Speaking to The Athletic in 2022, he said: “Of course, my relationship with England has always been very good. We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team.

“I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything.”

His record for bringing through and developing young players would be an attractive proposition to those selecting the next England manager.

Thomas Tuchel is another name who may be interested in replacing Southgate while Jose Mourinho can never be ruled out given his close affinity to English football.

English names who have previously been linked with the role include Graham Potter and Eddie Howe.

Related links:

Topics:

England (football),Football,Gareth Southgate,Mauricio Pochettino,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

By Callum Boyle

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

By Callum Boyle

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

Football

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

By Callum Boyle

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

Chelsea

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

By Charlie Herbert

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

Daily Mail

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

By Ryan Price

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

paula vennells

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories