BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

It’s going to be a very tough to decide

Euro 2024 is around the corner and while Gareth Southgate has revealed his preliminary squad for Germany, the two UK broadcasters have confirmed their full line up for the summer tournament.

BBC and ITV will once again host the coverage of the tournament and both will be sending all-star line-ups to cover all of the action.

Who is working for the BBC

Gary Lineker and Alex Scott will both be the main presenters for the BBC who will be joined by Joe Hart, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

Major tournament regulars such as Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Ashley Williams and Martin Keown will be there, as will record England Women scorer Ellen White.

James McFadden will be on co-commentary duty while Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Cesc Fabregas will also be part of the coverage.

Who is working for ITV?

ITV meanwhile have decided to axe Joe Cole from their usual coverage but will still welcome a high profile list of names.

Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods, who will be recovered in time from the freak injury that caused her to miss TNT Sports’ coverage of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, will present the coverage.

They will be joined by Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Lee Dixon, Andros Townsend, Roy Keane, Graeme Souness, Karen Carney and Eni Aluko.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will also be a part of the coverage, as will refereeing analyst Christina Unkel but perhaps the biggest coup of the lot is ITV capturing the signature of Ange Postecoglou.

Ange Postecoglou 🤝 ITV



Happy to have you onboard, mate! pic.twitter.com/jUSvGa1W24 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 22, 2024

The first game of the tournament takes place on July 14 when Germany play Scotland and it will be live on ITV.

Related links: