20th May 2024

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

Charlie Herbert

jurgen klopp guard of honour

‘Not a great look that’

Liverpool fans have noticed that one player didn’t clap as Jurgen Klopp was given a guard of honour following his final game in charge of the club.

It was an emotional day at Anfield as the German manager brought the curtain down on his nine years spell at the club with a 3-0 win against Wolves on Sunday.

After the game, the 56-year-old was given a guard of honour by players and staff as he made his way back on to the pitch for a post-match ceremony and speech.

Whilst almost everyone clapped Klopp through, some Liverpool fans noticed that one player didn’t seem as enthusiastic as everyone else.

Sharing a clip on X, one fan wrote: “Every player clapped as Klopp made his way through the guard of honour. All except one. The same player that couldn’t have looked less interested during his final post-match team talk.”

The player in question was Darwin Nunez, who has been at the centre of speculation about his future at the club in recent weeks.

The social media user who posted the video added that Nunez had “clapped for every other player & member of staff that walked through but made a point of not doing so for Klopp.”

In response to the clip, many accused the Uruguayan of being disrespectful, with one person writing: “So ungrateful. Darwin would’ve been shipped off after a year if it wasn’t for Klopp. Show some respect or get out man.”

Another said: “Not a great look that… Very disappointing.”

A third fumed: “Silly boy, totally immature. He’s cutting ties with the man who gave him a chance and believed in him. A man who is a legend of the game. He will regret this. He needs to grow up, keep his head down & work hard. He has potential but his attitude will ruin it if he isn’t careful.”

Earlier this month, Nunez sparked doubt about his future at Anfield when he deleted all Liverpool-related pictures from his Instagram account and blocked a Liverpool fan page.

The 24-year-old signed for Liverpool from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million in June 2022. With add-ons, the fee could reach £85 million.

In his first season at the club, he scored nine goals in 29 Premier League appearances, as Liverpool ended up finishing fifth in a disappointing campaign.

This season, Nunez has notched up 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. But he only started one of the last seven games of the season for Liverpool and hasn’t scored since April 4 against Sheffield United.

