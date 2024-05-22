Search icon

Football

22nd May 2024

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Callum Boyle

Man City

Man City are still waiting to hear the outcome of the 115 charges

Manchester City’s chiefs have made contact with Pep Guardiola following new information they have received over their 115 Financial Fair Play charges.

City lifted their fourth successive Premier League title on Sunday with a 3-1 win against West Ham United and the sixth in the past seven seasons.

They could also win a domestic double if they beat rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Despite their incredible achievements, the FFP cloud continues to loom over the Etihad Stadium as rival fans question why a decision is yet to be reached.

What punishments could Man City face?

All sorts of various punishments have been mentioned, ranging from points deductions to being relegated from the Premier League. There has even been talk of having their titles stripped.

But according to The Times, Guardiola has been reassured by chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, managing director Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain that the club will be cleared of all charges when alleged breaches of FFP are heard later this year.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has previously stated that the outcome of City’s charges will be revealed in 2025.

One last season?

Guardiola will be going into his ninth season in charge of City this summer and having won everything there is to win, the Spaniard has hinted that it may be his last one in charge.

After the West Ham game he said: “The reality is I’m closer to leaving than to staying.

“It’s eight years, will be nine. Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well, if they follow me, they follow us.

“I want to stay next season. During the season, we will talk. But after eight, nine years…”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester City,Pep Guardiola,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

England (football)

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

By Callum Boyle

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

Football

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

By Callum Boyle

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

Chelsea

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

By Charlie Herbert

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Bayer Leverkusen

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

By Callum Boyle

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

Daily Mail

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

By Ryan Price

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

paula vennells

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories