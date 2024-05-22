Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Man City are still waiting to hear the outcome of the 115 charges

Manchester City’s chiefs have made contact with Pep Guardiola following new information they have received over their 115 Financial Fair Play charges.

City lifted their fourth successive Premier League title on Sunday with a 3-1 win against West Ham United and the sixth in the past seven seasons.

They could also win a domestic double if they beat rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Despite their incredible achievements, the FFP cloud continues to loom over the Etihad Stadium as rival fans question why a decision is yet to be reached.

What punishments could Man City face?

All sorts of various punishments have been mentioned, ranging from points deductions to being relegated from the Premier League. There has even been talk of having their titles stripped.

But according to The Times, Guardiola has been reassured by chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, managing director Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain that the club will be cleared of all charges when alleged breaches of FFP are heard later this year.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has previously stated that the outcome of City’s charges will be revealed in 2025.

One last season?

Guardiola will be going into his ninth season in charge of City this summer and having won everything there is to win, the Spaniard has hinted that it may be his last one in charge.

After the West Ham game he said: “The reality is I’m closer to leaving than to staying.

“It’s eight years, will be nine. Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well, if they follow me, they follow us.

“I want to stay next season. During the season, we will talk. But after eight, nine years…”

