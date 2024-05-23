Search icon

Football

23rd May 2024

People can’t believe who Vincent Kompany’s assistant could be at Bayern Munich

Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany

This football world is insane

Vincent Kompany looks like he’s going to become the new Bayern Munich manager.

If you’re thinking ‘Vincent Kompany? The one who was in charge of recently-relegated Burnley?’, then yeah, we can’t believe it either.

Reports on Wednesday revealed that the Manchester City legend is close to agreeing a deal to become the new manager at the Allianz Arena, replacing Thomas Tuchel.

The 38-year-old won just five of the 38 games this season but looked as if he was going to be given a chance to take the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

BBC Sport however have claimed that Bayern are interested in appointing the 38-year-old.

‘Surely the most Football Manager thing to happen in actual football this year’

As part of any deal to make the move to the Bavarian giants, Kompany would plan to bring his coaching staff along, including Craig Bellamy.

Bellamy has been the Belgian’s right-hand man ever since he took on his first job at Anderlecht but the prospect of him coaching the likes of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala has certainly got people talking.

Vincent Kompany

One user said on X: “Craig Bellamy is about to become an assistant coach at Bayern Munich. Surely the most Football Manager thing to happen in actual football this year.

“Vincent Kompany and Craig Bellamy managing Bayern Munich what multiverse are we living in,” wrote a second.

“We’re all missing the key and even more mind-blowing point in Vincent Kompany becoming Bayern Munich manager. Craig Bellamy will be his assistant.”

Despite the jokes, Kompany believes he is the perfect person to have alongside hum on his managerial journey.

“He’s incredibly gifted and he’s a typical misunderstood guy who gives so much,” he said back in 2022. “If I can have him with me, I will.”

