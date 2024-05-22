Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement could be decided already

Chelsea fans think Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement has already been decided after noticing a visitor at the training ground.

Pochettino and his coaching staff left the club on Tuesday, with reports claiming that the Argentine and co-owner Todd Boehly had different visions for Chelsea going forward.

Despite their rocky start to the season the two-time European champions ended on a high, winning all five of their final games of the season and secured a top-six spot.

Speaking about his exit, Pochettino said: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Fans think they know who will be replacing Pochettino

As when any manager departs there is plenty of speculation as to who could be the candidate to replace Pochettino in the summer.

Names such as Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca and Sebastian Hoeness have been early mentions but Chelsea fans believe it may be someone else.

That’s because Cesc Fabregas was spotted at the Cobham training ground last week, making Chelsea fans think that he may be in line for the role.

“I have a ‘wild conspiracy’ on why Cesc Fabregas was spotted at Cobham last week. Do you think what i am thinking?” wrote one fan.

Another commented: “I was thinking about that too when I heard they needed a young coach to come in… I won’t be mad if they bring him in for real but I still don’t think he’s ready yet.”

Not everyone is convinced however, with some pointing out that he doesn’t hold the correct coaching qualifications to be in charge.

“Nah we are thinking he was there as part of his journey to completing his UEFA licenses,” pointed out one user.

Fabregas is currently an assistant manager at Como, who secured promotion to the top flight of Italian football for the first time in 21 years and a second promotion in six years.

