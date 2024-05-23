Search icon

23rd May 2024

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

Charlie Herbert

outnumbered returning for christmas special

The Brockmans are back!

Outnumbered will be returning for a Christmas special this year, the BBC has confirmed.

Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner and all three of the show’s former child actors will return for the one-off special.

It will be set in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.

Pete and Sue will gather their kids, Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey), Karen (Ramona Marquez) and Ben (Daniel Roche) – and a grandchild – at their home for a traditional family Christmas.

But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services mean it will be far from a smooth Christmas for the Brockmans, the BBC reports.

The episode will be written by the show’s creators, Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton.

In a statement, Dennis said: “Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.”

Skinner added: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

The much-loved sitcom first aired in August 2007, and followed the everyday life of the Brockman family.

Although scripted, many of the scenes involving the children were semi-improvised, often resulting in comedy gold.

Outnumbered ran for five series until 2014, with the cast reuniting in 2016 for a Christmas special. This was the last episode of the sitcom to be aired.

Fans were quick to take to social media to voice their joy at the show returning.

One person wrote: “This Christmas is going to be so good.”

Another said: “This is the good news we needed!”

“So looking forward to this,” a third commented.

The return of Outnumbered is the latest major announcement for the BBC’s festive TV schedule, with the broadcaster having already confirmed the final ever episode of Gavin & Stacey will air this Christmas as well, along with a new Wallace & Gromit film.

