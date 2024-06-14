Dr Michael Mosley’s final interview to be shown on BBC after death

The TV doctor tragically passed away last week while on holiday in Greece.

The BBC have announced that they will air two special programmes in memory of Dr Michael Mosley today.

The This Morning and The One Show star died while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Symi last week.

Mosley was reported missing just hours after he had gone for a walk on his own, and a major search operation was launched in the hopes of finding him alive.

Tragically, his body was discovered four days later, just metres away from safety.

Earlier this week, police revealed that the much-loved medical professional likely died from ‘heat exhaustion’, as temperatures were around 40C at the time of his disappearance.

In tribute, the BBC will air the last interview Mosley conducted in a programme titled There’s Only One Michael Mosley on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds at 11am today.

Mosley recorded a special edition of his programme Just One Thing at the Hay Festival in Wales on May 25 with Professor Paul Bloom.

The recording will be introduced by fellow TV doctor and former colleague of Mosley’s Chris van Tulleken. The pair worked together on the BBC’s Trust Me, I’m A Doctor series.

Meanwhile, a TV special titled Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain is set to air on BBC One at 8pm this evening in his memory.

The programme will focus on Mosley’s decades-long broadcasting career and how he transformed people’s lives through science.

In a statement on Sunday, his wife Clare paid tribute her “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.”

She wrote: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world,” she added. “It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

“Thank you all.”

