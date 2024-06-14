Search icon

News

14th Jun 2024

Dr Michael Mosley’s final interview to be shown on BBC after death

Ryan Price

The TV doctor tragically passed away last week while on holiday in Greece.

The BBC have announced that they will air two special programmes in memory of Dr Michael Mosley today.

The This Morning and The One Show star died while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Symi last week.

Mosley was reported missing just hours after he had gone for a walk on his own, and a major search operation was launched in the hopes of finding him alive.

Tragically, his body was discovered four days later, just metres away from safety.

Earlier this week, police revealed that the much-loved medical professional likely died from ‘heat exhaustion’, as temperatures were around 40C at the time of his disappearance.

In tribute, the BBC will air the last interview Mosley conducted in a programme titled There’s Only One Michael Mosley on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds at 11am today.

Mosley recorded a special edition of his programme Just One Thing at the Hay Festival in Wales on May 25 with Professor Paul Bloom.

The recording will be introduced by fellow TV doctor and former colleague of Mosley’s Chris van Tulleken. The pair worked together on the BBC’s Trust Me, I’m A Doctor series.

Meanwhile, a TV special titled Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain is set to air on BBC One at 8pm this evening in his memory.

The programme will focus on Mosley’s decades-long broadcasting career and how he transformed people’s lives through science.

In a statement on Sunday, his wife Clare paid tribute her “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.”

She wrote: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world,” she added. “It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

“Thank you all.”

Related Links:

Police reveal Michael Mosley likely died of ‘heat exhaustion’ during walk

Clue led search teams to body while searching for Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley post-mortem claims he likely ‘died hours after leaving wife’

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

Topics:

BBC,dr michael mosley,Michael Mosley,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Cancer campaigner shares heartbreaking final post before death

Cancer

Cancer campaigner shares heartbreaking final post before death

By Ryan Price

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

BBC

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man Utd agree deal with Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Man Utd agree deal with Jarrad Branthwaite

By Harry Warner

The definitive ranking of the top 10 beers from Euro 2024 nations

The definitive ranking of the top 10 beers from Euro 2024 nations

By Harry Warner

Two more major clubs make contact over Michael Olise

Chelsea

Two more major clubs make contact over Michael Olise

By JOE

Chelsea make contact with Crystal Palace to sign Michael Olise

Chelsea

Chelsea make contact with Crystal Palace to sign Michael Olise

By Harry Warner

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

Argentina

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

By Harry Warner

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Man Utd make £45m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite while Everton claim he is not for sale

Everton

Man Utd make £45m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite while Everton claim he is not for sale

By Harry Warner

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

Entertainment

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

By Ryan Price

Every Scotland and England fixture at Euro 2024 and how you can watch them

euro 2024

Every Scotland and England fixture at Euro 2024 and how you can watch them

By Harry Warner

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

confectionary

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

By Ryan Price

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

euro 2024

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

By Callum Boyle

Scotland fan completes walk from Glasgow to Munich in time for opening game

euro 2024

Scotland fan completes walk from Glasgow to Munich in time for opening game

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

euro 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

By Charlie Herbert

Phillip Schofield set for ITV return on major show

Declan Donnelly

Phillip Schofield set for ITV return on major show

By Jack Peat

Labour to bring in Covid corruption commissioner to recoup billions lost to pandemic-related fraud

Covid

Labour to bring in Covid corruption commissioner to recoup billions lost to pandemic-related fraud

By Jack Peat

Man Utd agree deal with Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Man Utd agree deal with Jarrad Branthwaite

By Harry Warner

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight has been called off

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight has been called off

By Ryan Price

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

Euros

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

By Colin McDonnell

Load more stories