First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Fans have been given their first look at Henry Cavill’s replacement.

The first look at season 4 of The Witcher is finally here, and fans are already divided.

In the new teaser, a shadowy Geralt is shown walking alongside his horse, before he comes to a stop and turns around to reveal his face.

One small difference, though, is that it’s Liam Hemsworth taking on the lead role this time, after Henry Cavill departed from the franchise.

Fans are discussing the change in the video’s comments section, and not everyone is best pleased.

“Without Henry Cavill is gonna be hard to watch,” one person wrote.

A second put: “If Liam was Geralt from the beginning, I feel like we might have accepted him, but Cavil made that role his own, and to see anyone else play it simply doesn’t work.”

While a third penned: “Henry was perfect, down to the last bit of detail. I hope Liam doesn’t disappoint.”

It comes after Netflix announced the show will be coming to an end.

In an announcement revealing that the series had been renewed for a fifth season, the streaming platform also confirmed that this would be the last season.

Netflix also confirmed that season 4 of The Witcher has started production. This will be the first season of the show to feature Liam Hemsworth as the lead character Geralt of Rivia.

Henry Cavill had starred as Geralt in the first three seasons of the show, but Netflix announced in October 2022 that the English actor would be departing the show.

A post from the official Witcher account reads: “It’s official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that’s not all, we’re already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent.”

Other cast members featured in the video, including Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Geralt’s ward Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier the bard, Cassie Clare as the witch Philippa Eilhart and Mahesh Jadu as the mage Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

Based on the book saga of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher debuted on Netflix in 2019 and has gone on to become one of its most successful shows.

Seasons 4 and 5 will cover Sapkowski’s three remaining Witcher novels: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

A release date has yet to be announced for season 4.

Announcing his departure from the series in a statement, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him — enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth said: “As a ‘Witcher’ fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

