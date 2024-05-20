Search icon

Entertainment

20th May 2024

First official image of Stranger Things season 5 released

Charlie Herbert

stranger things season five first picture

The image was shared by the official Stranger Things account

The first pictures of season five of Stranger Things has been released by Netflix, giving fans their first peek at the upcoming series.

It’s been almost two years since we last visited Hawkins and the Upside Down, and whilst we know season five – which will be the last series of the hit Netflix show – is in production, we’re still none the wiser as to when exactly it will be released.

But we do have the first image of the new season.

In a post on social media, the official Stranger Thing account shared a picture of Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler – played by Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer – in the back of a car.

The picture was captioned: “Jonathan Byers. Nancy Wheeler. SITTING IN THE BACK OF STEVE HARRINGTON’S BMW!”

The fourth series of the show was released in two parts in summer 2022. Later that year, Netflix revealed that the script had been written for the final season.

However, progress on filming was severely delayed by the Hollywood strikes last year, having been due to start in June 2023, according to lead actor David Harbour.

The more than six month delay on production will have pushed back whatever release date the show runners and Netflix had in mind.

In November, the first lines of the first episode were released to mark Stranger Things Day.

The explosive fourth season introduced fans to the show’s main villain, Vecna, and was by far the biggest and boldest that the Duffer brothers had put together.

There is no confirmation about when fans can expect Stranger Things 5 to be released, but it seems likely that it may not be until 2025 if production has only just started on the show.

In September last year, producer Shawn Levy promised fans that the season five will feature “major, major cinematic storytelling” and will be “as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Related links:

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

Netflix adds crime thriller movie about two infamous real-life murders

Once cancelled show has become one of Netflix’s most-watched hits

Topics:

Netflix,Stranger Things,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

Horror

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

By Stephen Porzio

A shocking true crime documentary and 6 other movies and shows to stream this weekend

Documentaries

A shocking true crime documentary and 6 other movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix adds crime thriller movie about two infamous real-life murders

Johnny Depp

Netflix adds crime thriller movie about two infamous real-life murders

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Diddy speaks out after video of him attacking ex-girlfriend surfaces

Diddy

Diddy speaks out after video of him attacking ex-girlfriend surfaces

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift revealed as most popular musician of all time

Beyonce

Taylor Swift revealed as most popular musician of all time

By Ryan Price

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

News

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

By Luke Davies

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

Entertainment

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

By Ryan Price

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

celebrity

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

By Ryan Price

People are only just discovering the horrifying story of Genghis Khan’s funeral

genghis khan

People are only just discovering the horrifying story of Genghis Khan’s funeral

By Charlie Herbert

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative style

Fashion

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative style

By Charlie Herbert

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

Driving

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to unmarried couples who live together

Marriage

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to unmarried couples who live together

By Charlie Herbert

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

fish finger sandwich

Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

By Charlie Herbert

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

By Nina McLaughlin

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

Podcast

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

By Jack Peat

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

Exact time and place you could see the Northern Lights tonight

Aurora Borealis

Exact time and place you could see the Northern Lights tonight

By JOE

Government issues Asian hornet warning after record number of sightings in 2023

Government issues Asian hornet warning after record number of sightings in 2023

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories