31st Jan 2024

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played adorable Karen Brockman now unrecognisable at 22

Charlie Herbert

If you loved Outnumbered, prepare to feel very old

Ramona Marquez – the actress best known for her years as Karen Brockman in ‘Outnumbered’ – has teased fans who think she still looks like her character.

The 22-year-old starred in the hugely popular BBC sitcom for as the hilarious Karen throughout the show’s five series-run from 2007 to 2016.

The comedy followed parents Pete (Hugh Dennis) and Sue (Claire Skinner), who are outnumbered by their three kids – Karen, Ben (Daniel Roche) and Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey).

Viewers watched the Brockman children grow up over the years, with Ramona being around six when she started playing the character.

Ramona shot to fame as the equally hilarious and adorable Karen Brockman in BBC sitcom Outnumbered (BBC/Hat Trick)

She recently took to TikTok to surprise those who still only really know her as Karen Brockman with how she looks now, seven years after the show came to an end.

Brockman teased that people say she ‘looks like the little girl from Outnumbered’, not realising that it is in fact her, referencing such as part of a new TikTok trend.

The trend sees people lip sync to audio in which an individual states that the reason people believe he sounds like a certain content creator is because it’s actually him.

Celebs have been miming to the audio in their own posts, with them then revealing in their captions what they are still recognised for.

Ramona shared her own version of the trend, writing alongside the clip: “Everybody tells me that I look like the little girl from Outnumbered”.

She added in the caption: “Not surprised I look like her really”.

@moniexmona Not surprised i look like her really #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ ♬ EVERYBODY TOLD ME THAT I SOUND LIKE CG5 – CG5

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times and attracted over 160,000 likes on the platform, along with prompting hundreds of comments from people surprised by her look today.

One person wrote: “Shocked to say the least”.

Another said: “I refuse to believe that is Karen”.

And a third person wrote in their response that they were “in shock” over it.

Others simply commented with responses of “omg,” and “no way”.

Another person said in their response: “Oh my god it’s her”.

There were many others who suddenly felt very old as well after seeing how grownup ‘Karen’ was today, with one person writing that they were now “officially old”.

For five series, viewers followed the parenting struggles of Sue and Pete (BBC/Hat Trick)

And some voiced their hopes for the show to return again in the future, with the last episode having aired during the festive Christmas period in 2016.

One person wrote in the comments: “We need a new special so bad!” Another said: “You need to do another special”. A third said: “We actually need another series”.

We would definitely love to see how the Brockman clan are getting along today now they’re all grown up!

