Search icon

Football

21st May 2024

Giant asterisk delivered to Etihad following league win

Jack Peat

City are currently facing 115 outstanding charges for alleged financial breaches

A giant asterisk has been delivered to the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City bagged their fourth league title in as many years.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been the champions of England every season since 2020/21 in a historic streak of domination that has seen the Cityzens rip up the record books.

Last year they bagged the treble with FA Cup wins over local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup, a fixture that will be replayed on Sunday – with a possible treble/ double on the cards for City.

But questions over the club’s financial standing have been raised ahead of the all-Manchester final, with City currently sitting on 115 Premier League charges for alleged financial irregularity which have been hanging in the balance for a whopping 15 months.

Not all of these breaches relate to financial issues. Thirty-five relate to the club’s alleged failure to co-operate with the Premier League investigation from 2018 up until February 2023.

The financial allegations go back to 2009 and were highlighted in leaked material published by German newspaper Der Spiegel.

City have always said these leaked emails were obtained illegally.

But some of the charges could land the club in serious trouble, including a points deduction much like the ones handed out to Everton and Nottingham Forest.

With the charges weighing heavy on the historic EPL win, a giant asterisk has hilariously shown up at the Etihad Stadium to show that, while impressive, the title win might not be all it seems.

Bookies Paddy Power has also released this advert which, let’s be honest, deserves some respect!

Related links:

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

Topics:

Financial Fair Play,Man City,Manchester City,Pep Guardiola,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

Ederson

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

By Charlie Herbert

Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

Arsenal

Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

England

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

By Robert Redmond

England’s likely Euro 2024 squad as injury crisis forces Gareth Southgate to drop attackers

England (football)

England’s likely Euro 2024 squad as injury crisis forces Gareth Southgate to drop attackers

By Charlie Herbert

Five high profile England attackers set to miss Euro 2024 squad due to defensive crisis

England (football)

Five high profile England attackers set to miss Euro 2024 squad due to defensive crisis

By Charlie Herbert

Ian Wright wells up as he makes final Match of the Day appearance

Ian Wright

Ian Wright wells up as he makes final Match of the Day appearance

By Charlie Herbert

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

By Callum Boyle

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Black Mirror

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

By Stephen Porzio

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman ‘lets her identical twin go to work for her while she goes on holiday’

Twins

Woman ‘lets her identical twin go to work for her while she goes on holiday’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

murder mystery

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

England

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

By Robert Redmond

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

Flight

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

By Simon Kelly

Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

Competition

Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

By JOE

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Clint Eastwood

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories