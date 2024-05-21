Giant asterisk delivered to Etihad following league win

City are currently facing 115 outstanding charges for alleged financial breaches

A giant asterisk has been delivered to the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City bagged their fourth league title in as many years.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been the champions of England every season since 2020/21 in a historic streak of domination that has seen the Cityzens rip up the record books.

Last year they bagged the treble with FA Cup wins over local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup, a fixture that will be replayed on Sunday – with a possible treble/ double on the cards for City.

But questions over the club’s financial standing have been raised ahead of the all-Manchester final, with City currently sitting on 115 Premier League charges for alleged financial irregularity which have been hanging in the balance for a whopping 15 months.

Not all of these breaches relate to financial issues. Thirty-five relate to the club’s alleged failure to co-operate with the Premier League investigation from 2018 up until February 2023.

The financial allegations go back to 2009 and were highlighted in leaked material published by German newspaper Der Spiegel.

City have always said these leaked emails were obtained illegally.

But some of the charges could land the club in serious trouble, including a points deduction much like the ones handed out to Everton and Nottingham Forest.

With the charges weighing heavy on the historic EPL win, a giant asterisk has hilariously shown up at the Etihad Stadium to show that, while impressive, the title win might not be all it seems.

Bookies Paddy Power has also released this advert which, let’s be honest, deserves some respect!

If you think a sporting achievement could be tainted, call the Asterisk Task Force… pic.twitter.com/sKb9S2HE7l — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 20, 2024

