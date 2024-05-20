Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

‘They don’t want to beat us’

Rodri took a swipe at Arsenal’s mentality after Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday.

City beat West Ham 3-1 on the final day to finish two points ahead of the Gunners in the table and become the first team in English football history to win four consecutive top-division titles.

Against all the odds, the fairytale continues pic.twitter.com/brR4EIL3c5 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 19, 2024

For Arsenal, the wait for a first Premier League title since 2004 goes on. This was despite the fact that City failed to beat them in the league this season, with Mikel Arteta’s men beating the reigning champions 1-0 winners in October, before drawing 0-0 at the Etihad in March.

But speaking after his side’s win on Sunday, City midfielder Rodri reckoned the 0-0 in March was the key moment in the title race, claiming that Arsenal ‘didn’t want to beat’ the Citizens.

When asked where he thought the title was one and lost, Rodri said it was all in the mentality of the two teams.

“I think it’s in here,” he said, pointing to his head. “The mentality.”

He continued: “Arsenal also they deserve [to win], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [points to his head again].

“When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said ‘Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want a draw.’ And that mentality, I don’t think we would do it the same way.”

Pep Guardiola’s side won their final nine games after that Arsenal draw, and when the Gunners slipped up against Aston Villa, the advantage was handed to them.

“We caught them,” Rodri said. “In the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it’s so tough. So I think [the title win] comes down to mentality.”

'These guys, they don't want to beat us. They just want to draw' 🗣️



Rodri knew Manchester City's title was never in doubt when Arsenal went to the Etihad.



He tells @schwarzer_mark about the monster mentality.



Free to watch highlights 📲 https://t.co/GeqQOl0w2L pic.twitter.com/bRL6LvZet3 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 19, 2024

Rodri has been one of City’s standout men this season, and scored his side’s third and final goal against West Ham to make sure of their win.

City have now won six of the last seven league titles, and can complete a domestic double when they take on cross-city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final this weekend.

