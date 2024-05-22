Search icon

News

22nd May 2024

A very fun horror thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It was a big box office hit upon release.

Our TV movie pick for tonight is My Bloody Valentine, the 2009 slasher starring Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys).

A remake of the 1981 film of the same name, it centres around Tom Hanniger (Ackles) who, when he was an inexperienced coal miner ten years ago, caused an accident that killed five men and put a sixth, Harry Warden, in a coma.

A year later on Valentine’s Day, Harry woke up and murdered 22 people with a pickaxe before dying.

“Now Tom has returned home, still haunted by the past. And something else is back in Harmony: a pickaxe-wielding killer in a miner’s mask, who may be the ghost of Harry, come to claim Tom and his friends,” the plot synopsis reads.

A big box office hit upon release, along with being decently received by critics, My Bloody Valentine’s charismatic lead turn from Ackles, its thrilling horror set-pieces and its genuinely compelling and surprising central mystery make it a cut above your typical slasher.

It’s airing tonight on Sky Sci-Fi at 10pm. It is also currently available to stream on Sky Cinema.

Here are the other films airing on TV tonight:

Conan the Barbarian – Film4 – 9pm

Another remake, this time with Jason Momoa stepping into Arnold Schwarzenegger’s warrior’s shoes.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army – ITV4 – 9pm

Ron Perlman’s reprises his role as the heroic half-demon in this wildly inventive sequel that might be better than the original.

Aftermath – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Inspired by real events, this 2017 thriller centres on a man (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who seeks justice after his family are killed in a plane crash.

Renegades – Legend – 9pm

Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons is amongst the cast of this 2017 action film with a low 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Commandos – Legend – 11.05pm

A ’60s Italian war flick starring Lee Van Cleef (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly).

Them That Follow – Film4 – 11.15pm

Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Colman and Walton Goggins are among the cast of this 2019 thriller set in a remote community in the Appalachian region of the US.

The Purge: Election Year – ITV4 – 11.25pm

The third, very solid entry in the dystopian horror action franchise set in a US where for one night a year, all crime is legal.

Spider-Man: Homecoming – BBC One – 11.40pm

Tom Holland reprises his role from Captain America: Civil War as the web-slinging superhero, this time taking centre stage.

Read more:

Topics:

Horror,Movies On TV,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

murder mystery

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

An underseen epic crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An underseen epic crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

Entertainment

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

paula vennells

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

By Charlie Herbert

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

England (football)

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

By Callum Boyle

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories