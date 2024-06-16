Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

What an incredible return for the Dane!

Christian Eriksen has scored the opening goal in Denmark’s group game against Slovenia marking an incredible return exactly 1100 days after collapsing on the pitch in Euro 2020.

The Danish midfielder struck in the 17th minute after a fantastic flick from Jonas Wind teed up the Eriksen to finish tidily past Jan Oblak.

The 32-year-old Manchester United player collapsed at the last Euros in 2021 against Finland after an on-pitch cardiac arrest.

Fortunately, Eriksen made a full recovery after the terrible incident and has now once again showed the world his talent on a football pitch, giving Denmark the early lead against Slovenia.

Since recovering in 2021, Eriksen has gone on to play for Brentford where he made 11 appearances that earned him a move on a free to Manchester United.

Since being at Old Trafford, the Danish playmaker has made 72 appearances scoring three and setting up 13.

Although not as prolific as his time at Tottenham, Eriksen has picked up two trophies with the Red Devils, The FA Cup this season and the EFL Cup last year.