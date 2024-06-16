Search icon

Football

16th Jun 2024

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

Harry Warner

Christian Eriksen

What an incredible return for the Dane!

Christian Eriksen has scored the opening goal in Denmark’s group game against Slovenia marking an incredible return exactly 1100 days after collapsing on the pitch in Euro 2020.

The Danish midfielder struck in the 17th minute after a fantastic flick from Jonas Wind teed up the Eriksen to finish tidily past Jan Oblak.

The 32-year-old Manchester United player collapsed at the last Euros in 2021 against Finland after an on-pitch cardiac arrest.

Fortunately, Eriksen made a full recovery after the terrible incident and has now once again showed the world his talent on a football pitch, giving Denmark the early lead against Slovenia.

Since recovering in 2021, Eriksen has gone on to play for Brentford where he made 11 appearances that earned him a move on a free to Manchester United.

Since being at Old Trafford, the Danish playmaker has made 72 appearances scoring three and setting up 13.

Although not as prolific as his time at Tottenham, Eriksen has picked up two trophies with the Red Devils, The FA Cup this season and the EFL Cup last year.

Topics:

Christian Eriksen,Denmark,Football,Manchester United,Slovenia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 Day Three: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day Three: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

Jude Bellingham called up to Southgate’s new-look England leadership group

England (football)

Jude Bellingham called up to Southgate’s new-look England leadership group

By Harry Warner

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

England

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

By Jacob Entwistle

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

Football

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

By Harry Warner

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 2!

Euros

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 2!

By Colin McDonnell

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

alisha lehmann

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

By Ryan Price

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

England

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

By Jacob Entwistle

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Elle Brooke says she and Jake Paul are boxing ‘pioneers’

Boxing

Elle Brooke says she and Jake Paul are boxing ‘pioneers’

By Ryan Price

‘New Nostradamus’ predicts WW3 will start next week

News

‘New Nostradamus’ predicts WW3 will start next week

By Ryan Price

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

brian cox

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

By Ryan Price

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

Football

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 2!

Euros

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 2!

By Colin McDonnell

Plane delayed for an hour due to toddler refusing to put on his seatbelt

delay

Plane delayed for an hour due to toddler refusing to put on his seatbelt

By Ryan Price

Lip reader reveals Prince Louis’ brutal reply after Princess Charlotte told him off

Buckingham Palace

Lip reader reveals Prince Louis’ brutal reply after Princess Charlotte told him off

By Ryan Price

Man with axe shot after attacking German police ahead of Euros game

Man with axe shot after attacking German police ahead of Euros game

By Nina McLaughlin

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

alisha lehmann

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

By Ryan Price

Netflix viewers are saying new film is one of the best shark films ever made

Netflix viewers are saying new film is one of the best shark films ever made

By JOE

Load more stories