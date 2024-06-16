Search icon

Football

16th Jun 2024

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Jacob Entwistle

He spoke out for the first time as a pundit on Dutch TV

Erik ten Hag is a pundit for the England game versus Serbia tonight on Dutch television and has spoken out for the first time on Manchester United’s decision to keep him as manager.

Ten Hag, who was on holiday in Ibiza started by stating: “Manchester United disturbed my holiday, they suddenly stood at my doorstep.

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.”

When quizzed on a new potential contract, he bluntly answered:

“Manchester United and I still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn’t easily done, we are still going to have to talk about this..”

Showing their huge keenness to keep Ten Hag, he said “They (Man Utd) flew to Ibiza.”

Ten Hag speaks on England’s Euro prospects

Following all the talk on his Man Utd future, Ten Hag was then asked on England’s Euro prospects:

“England has a fantastic squad, they are favorites for a reason. They have the best midfield of all countries in the EURO’S. They got Harry Kane as their striker. On the wings they have incredible amount of quality.”

No pressure.

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

