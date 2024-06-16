Search icon

16th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day Three: All the major action and talking points

Follow all the big news from the Uefa Euro 2024 in our dedicated hub above.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

On Day Three of the tournament, there are three games.

Poland face the Netherlands in Group A, before, in Group B, Slovenia play Denmark. The matches kick off at 2 pm, 5 pm respectively.

Then, at 8 pm, England’s first game of the tournament against Serbia is set to take place.

