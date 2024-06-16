Elle Brooke says she and Jake Paul are boxing ‘pioneers’

The OnlyFans star stepped into the ring for the first time just two years ago.

Elle Brooke has claimed that Jake Paul and herself are boxing ‘pioneers’ and stated that “influencer boxing is here to stay”.

The 26-year-old has recently become a big name in the adult industry, and is known for having one of the biggest OnlyFans pages in the world.

She is reported to make more than £60,000 per month from the platforms, and has a net worth of up to £2 million from her career to date.

In 2022, she beat AJ Bunker in her first official fight, and her boxing record currently stands at 4-1-0.

More recently, Brooke put in a strong performance against MMA star Paige VanZant – earning a draw and knocking VanZant down during their fight last month in Houston, Texas.

Speaking to Indy100 recently, the die-hard Manchester City fan said: “I’m really proud of that performance. When I was in the ring, I thought I’d won it.”

She added: “Going forward has taught me that you need to take every round as it comes, and even if you think you’re winning, it’s not always the case.

“You’ve got three judges… they’re seeing it from a different viewpoint than you are. So every single round, it’s not about getting by, it’s about winning. So I think that’s something valuable that I’ve learned from that fight.”

With a rumoured rematch on the cards, Brooke has stated her ambitions to rise the ranks of the influencer boxing game, and to put more KO’s on her record.

“My career going forward is exactly the same, but only bettering myself. I don’t want to be the best boxer in the world, or just the best OF page. I want to be the best at everything. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket.

“I always consider myself someone who does social media but also boxes,” she added. “Now I’m like, ‘no, I am a professional boxer’.”

When YouTuber Jake Paul’s upcoming bout with legend of boxing Mike Tyson is referenced, Brooke sees herself as up there in the same echelon as the former Disney star.

“I love being a pioneer in something,” she said.

“I think that everything I do is original, and I don’t really copy anyone. I got in there early and I was able to pioneer and start something and make it what it is today.

“If I started influencer boxing today, I’d have been two years late to someone that’s already started,” Brooke continued. “I’m so happy I got that DM from Kingpyn… That was probably the best thing to ever happen to me.

“I think that influencer boxing is here to stay. There’s only more exciting fights to be made, whether that’s KSI and Jake Paul… there’s so many fights to be made so this is only the start.”

Brooke sees herself as a role model, and revealed that she now has young girls coming up to her in public and referring to her as inspiration.

“I actually have girl fans [now],” she said. “When I did my OFTV episode [of the series Rise & Grind], I was at Billericay gym, and there was a girl that was an amateur, and she literally waited there for me. I was like, ‘Oh, my God’.

“Compared to my usual audience, the fact that girls look up to me and want to box and get in the ring is inspiring, and it’s warming. One of the reasons that I box is for legacy and it feels like people are looking towards me.”

She famously challenged Piers Morgan on his show Uncensored in 2023 after he questioned her decision to quit law school in order to pursue a career on OnlyFans.

“How will you feel when you want to have kids?” Morgan asked. When you do, are you going to be proud when they look at you and go, ‘didn’t you want to be a lawyer Mummy, what happened?.'”

Brooke replied: “They can cry in a Ferrari.”

