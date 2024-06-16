Search icon

Entertainment

16th Jun 2024

Netflix viewers are saying new film is one of the best shark films ever made

JOE

Directed by one of the team behind Gangs of London and starring an Oscar nominee, the movie has been getting quite good reviews.

Netflix‘s new shark movie has proven to be a hit for fans of Deep Blue Sea, Jaws, The Meg and The Shallows.

The film is titled Under Paris and centres around a giant shark that appears in the Seine, as well as a grieving scientist (played by Oscar-nominee Bérénice Bejo, The Artist) who is forced to face her tragic past in order to save the French capital from a bloodbath.

Bejo is not the only big name attached to the thriller as it is co-written and directed by renowned action horror filmmaker Xavier Gens.

Gens is best known to audiences for helming the 2007 video game movie adaptation Hitman and for directing episodes of the hit shows Gangs of London and Lupin.

The film was released earlier this month, and viewers are somewhat obsessed with the flick.

Under Paris (Sous la Seine) is the best shark movie in years, and probably the best Netflix original in a very long time,” one person wrote online. “Embrace the silliness of the concept and it is a blast, the finale is particularly ridiculous and all the better for it.”

A second penned: “Under Paris on Netflix is a blast! Xavier Gens has sculpted a solid shark thriller. Unlike Sharks In Venice this delivers on its premise. This will grab a spot on most best shark movie lists from here on out.”

“There needs to be an option that says ‘Netflix should only produce films like this’ because I think Under Paris should win every best picture forever, what an unbelievable 100 minutes of my life,” a third wrote.

A fourth said simply: “Under Paris is one of the best Netflix movies I’ve seen.”

It’s not just people in the internet that think it’s worth a watch either, as reviewers have also praised the film.

You can read a sample of those glowing write-ups right here:

Blu-Ray.com: “It’s not an action-packed viewing experience, but there are surges of panic to work with, and the general novelty of the setting is most welcome.”

Daily Dead: “It’s thankfully more than just a goofy ‘mako in the Seine’ idea that belongs on the Syfy channel.”

Digital Mafia Talkies: “Under Paris is the best shark movie since Jaws.”

Variety: “Look no further than Under Paris for an answer to the hypothetical that surely keeps Emmanuel Macron up at night, as Netflix’s new thriller swims rather than sinks as it adds life to a genre that’s been bloodless for far too long.”

Under Paris is streaming on Netflix now.

Read more:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Lip reader reveals Prince Louis’ brutal reply after Princess Charlotte told him off

Buckingham Palace

Lip reader reveals Prince Louis’ brutal reply after Princess Charlotte told him off

By Ryan Price

Man with axe shot after attacking German police ahead of Euros game

Man with axe shot after attacking German police ahead of Euros game

By Nina McLaughlin

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

alisha lehmann

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

England

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Ryan Price

One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

FIlm4

One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

Entertainment

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

By Ryan Price

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

Amber Heard

Amber Heard going by different name after leaving the US to start new life

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

Daniel Kaluuya

Netflix has just added one of the biggest sci-fi movies of this decade

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

Anthology

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

By Stephen Porzio

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

England

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Ryan Price

Gordon Ramsay says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious accident

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious accident

By Nina McLaughlin

Ray Parlour apologises for ‘insensitive’ Kevin Campbell tribute

Arsenal

Ray Parlour apologises for ‘insensitive’ Kevin Campbell tribute

By Ryan Price

Conor McGregor breaks silence after pulling out of UFC return

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor breaks silence after pulling out of UFC return

By Charlie Herbert

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

Brazil

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

By Ryan Price

One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

FIlm4

One of the best revenge thriller movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

Entertainment

Fallout season 2 set to hit screens much sooner than fans expected

By Ryan Price

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

News

Terrifying moment theme park ride halts in mid-air leaving 28 people stuck upside down

By Ryan Price

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

England

70% of football fans think Spain will top the Euro 2024 Group of Death

By Ryan Price

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

king charles

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates has been knighted

By Ryan Price

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

Croatia

EURO 2024: How and when to watch Spain vs Croatia

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Two: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Load more stories