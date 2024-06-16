Search icon

Euro 2020

16th Jun 2024

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 2!

Colin McDonnell

Test your knowledge on famous Euros matches from the past

Euro 2024 is here! Yes, for the next month all eyes will be on Germany as the entire continent goes football crazy, football mad.

But whilst your eyes will be glued to what’s going on on the pitch, we’ll be providing you with some quality quizzing content to keep you occupied in the brief moments when football isn’t happening.

In Missing Players quizzes, it’s all about how well you can remember starting XIs from previous European Championships. All you need to do is pick the players we’ve removed from the lineup, but it’s trickier than it sounds.

Then, by simply entering your email, you can be in with a chance of winning a prize once the tournament wraps up.

These quizzes will be running throughout the tournament, so make sure you don’t miss them.

Good luck!

Related links:

QUIZ: Find these Champions League final stadiums on a map

Quiz: Can you spell these footballers’ names correctly?

Quiz: Name every nation to qualify for the Euros since 1960

Topics:

Euros,Football,Premier League,Sport,sports quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

Jude Bellingham called up to Southgate’s new-look England leadership group

England (football)

Jude Bellingham called up to Southgate’s new-look England leadership group

By Harry Warner

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

Football

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

By Harry Warner

Euro 2024 Day Three: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day Three: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

Euros

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 1!

By Colin McDonnell

Archbishop of York urges all UK nations to sing God Save the Queen before matches

Archbishop of york

Archbishop of York urges all UK nations to sing God Save the Queen before matches

By Kieran Galpin

Vast majority of racist Euros final tweets came from UK, analysis reveals

Vast majority of racist Euros final tweets came from UK, analysis reveals

By Kieran Galpin

11 arrests made in investigation of racist abuse towards England players

Bukayo Saka

11 arrests made in investigation of racist abuse towards England players

By Kieran Galpin

Ryan Giggs accused of kicking ex in back and throwing her naked out of hotel room

Crime

Ryan Giggs accused of kicking ex in back and throwing her naked out of hotel room

By Maddy Mussen

Luke Shaw played the Euros for England with broken ribs

Broken ribs

Luke Shaw played the Euros for England with broken ribs

By Kieran Galpin

‘New Nostradamus’ predicts WW3 will start next week

News

‘New Nostradamus’ predicts WW3 will start next week

By Ryan Price

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

brian cox

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

By Ryan Price

Plane delayed for an hour due to toddler refusing to put on his seatbelt

delay

Plane delayed for an hour due to toddler refusing to put on his seatbelt

By Ryan Price

Lip reader reveals Prince Louis’ brutal reply after Princess Charlotte told him off

Buckingham Palace

Lip reader reveals Prince Louis’ brutal reply after Princess Charlotte told him off

By Ryan Price

Man with axe shot after attacking German police ahead of Euros game

Man with axe shot after attacking German police ahead of Euros game

By Nina McLaughlin

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

alisha lehmann

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix viewers are saying new film is one of the best shark films ever made

Netflix viewers are saying new film is one of the best shark films ever made

By JOE

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

England

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Ryan Price

Gordon Ramsay says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious accident

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious accident

By Nina McLaughlin

Ray Parlour apologises for ‘insensitive’ Kevin Campbell tribute

Arsenal

Ray Parlour apologises for ‘insensitive’ Kevin Campbell tribute

By Ryan Price

Conor McGregor breaks silence after pulling out of UFC return

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor breaks silence after pulling out of UFC return

By Charlie Herbert

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

Brazil

Ronaldinho admits he ‘can’t find the spirit’ to watch football this summer

By Ryan Price

Load more stories