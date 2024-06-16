Search icon

16th Jun 2024

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

Ryan Price

It has a star-studded cast and ambitious concept.

A new Netflix blockbuster that has been heralded as the streaming service’s ‘most expensive film’ yet has taken a whopping seven years to make.

The Electric State is directed by the much-esteemed Russo brothers (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame), and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and a host of other big names, including Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and Succession star Brian Cox.

The Russo brothers acquired the rights to The Electric State pre-publication amid a heated bidding war back in 2017, according to Deadline.

Over the seven years that the film has been in production, World of Reel reports that the project cost a whopping $320 million.

The colossal figure means that Netflix will outspend Apple for most expensive film ever to be released on a streaming service.

Joseph Kosinski and Brad Pitt’s F1 Apple movie cost $300 million, and is likely to come out at around the same time as The Electric State.

Filming “officially” wrapped in February 2023. However, reshoots did occur in March and April of this year.

Very few details have been disclosed about the film to date, which is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel of the same name.

What we do know is that it’s scheduled for a release this year, although we wouldn’t be at all surprised if it doesn’t make it on to our screens until 2025.

Millie Bobby Brown plays an orphaned teenager Michelle in the story, who traverses the American West in search of her younger brother in a retro-futuristic past.

She won’t take on the journey alone however. Michelle will be joined by a mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter.

The book publisher’s website describes the tale as ‘Stranger Things meets On the Road‘, so Bobby-Brown certainly sounds like the right choice for lead.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Millie Bobby Brown attends the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

People were thrilled to hear the star-studded cast list for the upcoming film, with one person posting on X: “Millie Bobby Brown AND Chris Pratt? Well sign me the hell up!”

Another wrote: “You had us at “Millie Bobby Brown will star.”

