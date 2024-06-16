Search icon

Football

16th Jun 2024

How to watch England vs Serbia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Ryan Price

The Three Lions kick off their Euro 2024 campaign tonight.

It’s finally here!

After months of anticipation, England’s opening game of Euro 2024 takes place tonight, with Gareth Southgate’s men hoping for a strong start with a win against Serbia tonight in Gelsenkirchen.

Fans will be keen to see what starting eleven Southgate settles on, after weeks of speculation as to what formation he will line-up with and who will start against a tricky Serbia side.

Dragan Stojkovic’s side contain an attacking threat that will be familiar to England’s defenders, with former Fulham and Newcastle frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line.

Harry Kane and co will have to be in prime form to get past Chelsea’s Dorde Petrovic likely to start in goal. The 24-year-old had a strong finish to the 2023/2024 season, coming into Mauricio Pochettino’s side after a prolonged Robert Sanchez injury.

For England, all eyes will be on midfield as European Cup winner Jude Bellingham, Premier League winner Phil Foden, Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, Chelsea player of the season Cole Palmer and Arsenal’s Declan Rice all fight for a place.

Jude Bellingham

There has also been a lot of fan speculation around whether or not Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the call up to midfield. He plays as a right back for Liverpool, but his passing range and attacking threat make him a hard man to leave out of the side.

The Group C match kicks-off at 8pm BST tonight, at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Licence fee payers can stream the match online via the BBC’s iPlayer app and website.

If work or other commitments mean you will miss out on watching it live, ITV’s highlights show is scheduled for 11.20pm on ITV1, while BBC One will show a full replay of the game at 12.45am.

