Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

Celebrity chef Dave Myers has died at the age of 66, two years after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Myers was best known as one half of the Hairy Bikers alongside his best friend and fellow chef Si King.

The pair shot to fame after releasing their first cookery show together in 2004. Since then, they’ve become known for travelling around the UK and the world on their motorbikes, sampling and cooking food from across the globe.

Announcing Myer’s passing on social media, King posted a moving statement on the Hairy Bikers’ official account.

It reads: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

King went on to thanks everyone who sent messages of support, saying that these “meant the world to him, his family and all the Hairy Bikers team.”

He finished by asking that Myers’s family were given “time and some peace” to process the “huge loss.”

Back in May 2022, Myers revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Myers had kept fans updated on his battle with cancer, and earlier this month, he returned to screens alongside King for their latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West.

In the show, Myers had shared his joy at being able to get back on his bike again, saying it was a “dream come true.”

He said in the first episode: “There was a time I couldn’t balance, I couldn’t walk, I didn’t think I’d be getting on a bike.”

Si King and Dave Myers first appeared on TV screens together in 2004, and became household names as the Hairy Bikers (Getty)

In an interview before the series’ release, King said filming had been a “joy” and was “particularly special in general because of Dave’s health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does.”

“Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy,” he added.

Along with his food shows, the cook also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, making it to week seven in the series.

At the end of last year, the BBC aired Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas, a documentary which followed the story of Dave’s treatment and his desire to get back to cooking alongside Si.

The documentary included footage of Dave undergoing chemotherapy and physiotherapy as he learned to regain his strength.

He had never revealed the exact type of cancer he had been diagnosed with, explaining in the show that this was because “I feel like that’s my business.”

He said: “I don’t want newspapers to run a lottery on how long I’ve got to live. That’s not what I want. I felt so guilty because of the effects it’s having on my wife Lil.