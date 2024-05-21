Search icon

Football

21st May 2024

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

Robert Redmond

Marcus Rashford

Rashford has been left out of England’s squad.

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024, according to The Athletic.

Rashford, 26, has experienced a difficult season for Manchester United and has scored just eight times.

The forward has won 60 caps for England since making his debut in 2026.

England manager Gareth Southgate will name a preliminary squad for Euro 2024 at 2 pm UK time.

Ahead of the squad announcement, it has been reported that Rashford will not be among the 26-man selection.

More to follow.

England,Manchester United,Marcus Rashford,Uefa Euro 2024

