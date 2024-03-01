Hairy Bikers all smiles in touching last photo together

Dave Myers and best mate Si King were all smiles as the Hairy Bikers relaxed in their final photos together to watch the first episode of their new show.

On Thursday, the sad news broke that Myers had passed away on February 28 at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

The popular TV cook was a household name as one half of the Hairy Bikers, alongside his co-star Si King. The pair became famous for their shows which involved them travelling around the UK and the globe on their motorbikes, whilst sampling and cooking food from different regions.

Before his passing, Myers had managed to film a seven-part series with King for BBC Two, called The Hairy Bikers Go West.

This saw the pair reunite for an on-screen trip for the first time since Myers’ diagnosis as they took a journey down the west coast of the UK.

Earlier this month, the best mates sat down together to watch the first episode of the series, and shared pictures of themselves relaxing with some wine.

Another picture showed the pair either side of the TV as their show played on screen, both clearly happy with the project.

King shared a moving tribute to his best mate after the news broke of his passing, writing that he couldn’t “put into words on how I feel at the moment.”

He said: “On 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing.

“His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own. Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

“I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya. I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.”

