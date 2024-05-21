Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

“That’s insane!”

The first images from the Rock’s newest film are finally here, and they’ve got everyone saying the same thing.

Dwayne Johnson is set to star alongside Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine, which is based on the true story of MMA and UFC champion Mark Kerr.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the cast is also set to include Oleksandr Usyk and Lynsey Gavin.

However, the first picture to emerge from the film have fans all saying the same thing.

The image shows the 52-year-old sat in the corner of the ring with a full head of hair, marking a stark difference to his normal bald head.

Johnson looks in pain, with other actors holding him back.

The preview of the new film has taken fans aback, with everyone saying the same thing about how unrecognisable Johnson is in the image.

“Oh wow, that looks nothing like him,” one person wrote.

“He looks unrecognisable,” a second wrote. “This might mean he’s going to go all out show his acting chops.”

A third put: “Wow, you can’t even recognise him. That’s insane!”

While a fourth commented: “Wait that’s actually crazy….if you didn’t mention it was Dwayne I wouldn’t even have known it was him lol.”

“Amazing what hair will do to a person,” a fifth joked. “Thought this was some cross between John Cena and Zach Efron.”

“That is some amazing facial makeup work. What is throwing me off is his eyes don’t even look like him,” another person wrote.

No matter how unrecognisable the Rock looks in the image, fans will have to wait a while until they see what The Smashing Machine has in store, as it’s not set to be released until 2025.

