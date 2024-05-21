McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

Not everyone will be able to try the new items…

McDonald’s is set to introduce four new Happy Meal items in a brand new shakeup.

The fast food outlet is trialing a new menu, which could be rolled out nationwide if it proves successful.

New Happy Meal options are set to include the Maccies classic Mayo Chicken, which will be available on the kids menu.

Fish Bites are also being introduced, which will feature five pieces of pollock alongside your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour, sweet curry, or ketchup dip. These are also going to be available as a side option as a portion of 9 for £5.79.

McDonald’s is also bringing in flavoured milk with natural flavourings and no added sugar. These will be available in chocolate, strawberry and banana.

The ‘McFreezy’ is another new introduction. The frozen ice lolly is made from fruit juice and puree, and will be available in pineapple and mango or orange flavour.

However, there is a catch to all these new items, as they are being introduced as part of a trial so will not be available in all UK stores just yet.

The new Happy Meal options are being trialled in the North West of England, as well as in selected restaurants in the Republic of Ireland.

You should be able to get your hands on the new items in 187 restaurants in Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside and North Yorkshire.

However, McDonald’s did confirm to The Sun that the items could be rolled out nationwide, pending the success of the trial.

Related links: