21st May 2024

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

Simon Kelly

There were 211 passengers on board.

One person has died and 30 other passengers have been injured during ‘severe turbulence’ on a flight from London to Singapore on Monday.

Flight SQ321 left London Heathrow at 10pm on Monday night and was forced to divert to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence en-route.

The Boeing 777-300ER landed in the Thai capital at 3:45pm local.

In a statement, Singapore Airlines said: “We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

“There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board,” they said.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Singapore Airlines said they were “working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance”, and were sending a team to Bangkok to provide additional assistance.

