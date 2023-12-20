Search icon

20th Dec 2023

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Charlie Herbert

Dave myers provides health update during hairy bikers christmas special

‘Hairy Bikers making me blub 15 minutes in’

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers had fans in tears as he made provided a health update during an emotional return to TV.

The celebrity chef, who is one half of the TV cooking duo alongside his best mate Si King, revealed last year that he was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Following his diagnosis, he understandably took a step back from his television duties as he underwent treatment for the illness.

Dave has kept fans updated with his health though, sharing updates about how he’s doing, and has gradually returned to work.

On Tuesday night (December 19), Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas aired on BBC Two. Along with plenty of cooking, the programme followed the story of Dave’s treatment and his desire to get back to cooking alongside Si.

The documentary included footage of Dave undergoing chemotherapy and physiotherapy as he learned to regain his strength.

Myers provided fans with an update on his health in the Hairy Bikers Christmas special (BBC)

During the show, Dave gave an insight into just how difficult the first stages of chemotherapy were, saying: “The first lot of chemo was very, very destructive. You don’t realise what an impact it can have, the debilitating effects kick in quite quickly.

“My sense of taste and appetite went, I was poorly, you see your weight drop and you’ve got to eat, but it’s finding something you want to eat. I had sores in my mouth. I would fall over quite a lot

“By the second lot of chemo my hair came out really quite radically. It’s not a gradual moulting, your hair, eyebrows, eyelashes, beard, everything just goes.”

The show featured unseen footage of Dave undergoing treatment for his cancer (BBC)

He also explained why he hadn’t revealed any specifics about what type of cancer he had.

“I’ve never gone on about what sort of cancer I’ve got because I feel like that’s my business,” he said. “I don’t want newspapers to run a lottery on how long I’ve got to live. That’s not what I want. I felt so guilty because of the effects it’s having on my wife Lil.”

Later in the show, Dave was told the news that he was able to get back on his beloved motorbike and go on a road trip with Si.

Reacting excitedly to the news, he said: “My legs are going, the grin, I feel like a hysterical teenager again. I’m going to phone Kingy. It means we can get back on the road together again.”

Later in the show, Dave was delighted to tell his mate and cooking companion Si that he could get back on his motorbike (BBC)

Si said that it was “like a miracle” when he saw his mate get back on the bike, “because it was something we thought he’d never do again.”

He added: “I was jumping for joy, not for any other reason, but to see my best mate doing what he does.”

It was emotional viewing for many, with some saying the programme had left them in tears.

One person wrote: “Never had a tear watching someone ride a bike before!”

A second said: “Hairy Bikers making me blub 15 minutes in…”

“Actually welling up a bit at the Hairy Bikers Christmas Special. Cancer sucks, delighted Dave Myers is doing well,” another fan posted.

Someone else penned: “Grown up with The Hairy Bikers, so it is emotional seeing Dave Myers’ recent struggle and cancer battle, but I am enjoying them hanging out, being themselves and cooking together again.”

You can watch Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas on BBC iPlayer now.

