Taylor Swift revealed as most popular musician of all time

The Love Story singer beat Sir Elton John, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley to the top spot.

A new report on UK Google searches has revealed that Taylor Swift is the most popular musician of all time.

The research, which was carried out by Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, involved analyzing Google searches by country and charting the musicians who get the most clicks and searches.

Swift had a whopping 1.8 million monthly UK searches, proving her to be the most sought after and popular artist in the country.

The Pennsylvania-born singer released her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, last month to mostly mixed reviews from fans.

Despite this, fascination for Swift is at an all-time high, according to Google Trends data.

She also ranked as the most popular artist in the US, becoming even more talked about this past year following her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old returns to the UK next month for her Eras tour, and will play shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and several nights at London’s Wembley stadium.

Swift is followed by rapper Eminem, who is searched 718K times across the UK every month – less than half of the searches than Taylor’s top spot.

The rapper is the most Googled male musician as well as rapper on the list.

British musicians, Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi take third and fourth place respectively. Ed Sheeran is searched by Brits 627K times every month, whilst Lewis Capaldi is searched 618K times each month – just slightly less than Ed Sheeran.

The Top 25

1 Taylor Swift

2 Eminem

3 Ed Sheeran

4 Lewis Capaldi

5 Celine Dion

6 Harry Styles

7 Michael Jackson

8 Ariana Grande

9 Elvis Presley

10 Billie Eilish

11 Dua Lipa

12 Madonna

13 Elton John

14 Selena Gomez

15 Olivia Rodrigo

16 Kylie Minogue

17 Adele

18 Beyonce

19 Lana Del Rey

20 Justin Bieber

21 Rihanna

22 Miley Cyrus

23 Drake

24 Bob Marley

25 Nicki Minaj

Celine Dion ranks fifth with 585K searches made each month across the UK. She’s closely followed by Manchester’s own, Harry Styles, who receives 556K Google searches across the UK each month, giving him the sixth highest ranking on the list.

Completing the top ten list are Michael Jackson, who is Googled at a rate of 538K each month in the UK, Ariana Grande with 529K monthly UK searches, Elvis Presley with 522K searches in the UK each month, and Billie Eilish with 470K monthly UK searches.

Michael Jackson (Picture:Getty Images)

Commenting on the study, Vice President of Public Relations and Community Affairs at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Gordon Prouty said: “Taylor Swift is undoubtedly a phenomenon in the music industry, breaking records and hitting the headlines every day. In 2024, we’ve seen her impact transcend the music industry, with the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this year becoming the most watched sporting event ever, with many thanking Taylor’s appearance for that.

“As her record-breaking tour continues internationally this year as well as her new album receiving critical acclaim, 2024 is set to continue to be a huge year for Taylor Swift and her fans.”

