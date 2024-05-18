Search icon

18th May 2024

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

Luke Davies

 FROM is a science-fiction horror series created by John Griffin.

Viewers were on the edge of their seats as the show features a town that ‘traps’ people based in middle America.

The residents try to find a way out of being trapped there, leaving viewers keen to watch more. The show is now in its third season.

The hit picture features the likes of Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Elizabeth Saunders, Ricky He and Shaun Majumder.

The series boasts an almost perfect 94 per cent score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and an 85 per cent average audience score. 

It is not currently available on Netflix but it can be viewed on NOW TV.

What the reviews say

One reviewer Bojan Vuković posted to Google after rating the show five stars, they said:

“From” stands out as a remarkable series that delves into the intricacies of human emotion, morality, and the complexities of relationships. Set in a captivating dystopian world, the show follows a diverse ensemble cast as they navigate the challenges of survival in a society teetering on the brink of collapse. With its compelling storytelling, thought-provoking themes, and stellar performances, “From” has captivated audiences worldwide and solidified its place as one of the best shows ever created.

“At the heart of “From” lies its rich and multi-layered characters. From the enigmatic protagonist grappling with the weight of their past to the morally ambiguous antiheroes navigating a world fraught with danger, each character is imbued with depth and nuance. As viewers follow their journeys of self-discovery and redemption, they are drawn into a narrative that transcends the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

“One of the most compelling aspects of “From” is its exploration of moral ambiguity. In a world where survival often necessitates compromise, characters are forced to confront difficult decisions that blur the lines between right and wrong. Themes of loyalty, betrayal, and sacrifice are woven throughout the series, challenging viewers to question their own moral compasses and consider the consequences of their actions.”

It is yet to be known if or when the show may appear on Netflix but it will, no doubt, be worth the wait when that time comes.

