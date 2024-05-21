Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

The squad will be trimmed down to a final 26 players on June 8

Gareth Southgate has named his 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2024.

This will be Southgate’s fourth major tournament in charge of the national side, as he looks to finally end the Three Lions’ 58-year trophy drought.

Because of the size of the provisional squad, many predicted Southgate to include plenty of familiar names.

However, there are some major omissions, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Ben Chilwell Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling all missing out on places.

Meanwhile, there are some surprise inclusions for Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton, Burnley goalkeeper James Traffor, Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones, and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

The training squad is as follows:

Keepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

In the press conference announcing the squad, Southgate said it was “as complicated a group as I can remember picking.”

Addressing Rashford’s omission from the squad, Southgate said: “These are difficult calls. With Marcus I just feel other players in that area have had better seasons. It’s as simple as that.”

Speaking about Henderson, he said the Ajax midfielder had “given himself every chance” but that “the determining factor was the injury he picked up in the last camp.”

Southgate added: “He missed five weeks and wasn’t able to get back up to the level of intensity. It was a difficult decision.”

The England manager also said Luke Shaw was “up against it” to be match-fit in time for the tournament, and that the Manchester United player is a “long shot.”

The Manchester United and Manchester City will not join up with the squad immediately due to their involvement in the FA Cup final this weekend. The same applies for Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham due to his involvement in the Champions League final on Saturday June 1.

Earlier this year, UEFA announced that squad sizes for Euro 2024 would be increased to 26 players, up from 23.

This means Southgate will have three more spots to fill in his final squad.

The final 26-man squad which will travel to Germany in the quest for Euros glory will be announced on June 8.

This will follow friendlies for England against Bosnia-Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7).

Euro 2024 then gets underway on June 14, when Germany face Scotland in the opening game, before England kick off their tournament against Serbia at 20:00GMT on Sunday, June 16.

