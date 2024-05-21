Search icon

Football

21st May 2024

Gareth Southgate names provisional England squad for Euro 2024

Charlie Herbert

provisional england squad euro 2024

The squad will be trimmed down to a final 26 players on June 8

Gareth Southgate has named his 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2024.

This will be Southgate’s fourth major tournament in charge of the national side, as he looks to finally end the Three Lions’ 58-year trophy drought.

Because of the size of the provisional squad, many predicted Southgate to include plenty of familiar names.

However, there are some major omissions, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Ben Chilwell Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling all missing out on places.

Meanwhile, there are some surprise inclusions for Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton, Burnley goalkeeper James Traffor, Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones, and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

The training squad is as follows:

  • Keepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)
  • Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
  • Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)
  • Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

In the press conference announcing the squad, Southgate said it was “as complicated a group as I can remember picking.”

Addressing Rashford’s omission from the squad, Southgate said: “These are difficult calls. With Marcus I just feel other players in that area have had better seasons. It’s as simple as that.”

Speaking about Henderson, he said the Ajax midfielder had “given himself every chance” but that “the determining factor was the injury he picked up in the last camp.”

Southgate added: “He missed five weeks and wasn’t able to get back up to the level of intensity. It was a difficult decision.”

The England manager also said Luke Shaw was “up against it” to be match-fit in time for the tournament, and that the Manchester United player is a “long shot.”

The Manchester United and Manchester City will not join up with the squad immediately due to their involvement in the FA Cup final this weekend. The same applies for Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham due to his involvement in the Champions League final on Saturday June 1.

Earlier this year, UEFA announced that squad sizes for Euro 2024 would be increased to 26 players, up from 23.

This means Southgate will have three more spots to fill in his final squad.

The final 26-man squad which will travel to Germany in the quest for Euros glory will be announced on June 8.

This will follow friendlies for England against Bosnia-Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7).

Euro 2024 then gets underway on June 14, when Germany face Scotland in the opening game, before England kick off their tournament against Serbia at 20:00GMT on Sunday, June 16.

Related links:

England XI Gareth Southgate should pick for Euro 2024 opener

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

WATCH: AJ Tracey Opens Up British Racism, Why J-Cole Shouldn’t Have Apologised, Kylian Mbappe & New Music

Topics:

England (football),england squad,euro 2024,Gareth Southgate,three lions

RELATED ARTICLES

England’s likely Euro 2024 squad as injury crisis forces Gareth Southgate to drop attackers

England (football)

England’s likely Euro 2024 squad as injury crisis forces Gareth Southgate to drop attackers

By Charlie Herbert

Five high profile England attackers set to miss Euro 2024 squad due to defensive crisis

England (football)

Five high profile England attackers set to miss Euro 2024 squad due to defensive crisis

By Charlie Herbert

Gareth Southgate responds to Man United job links

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate responds to Man United job links

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

By Callum Boyle

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

Ederson

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

England

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

By Robert Redmond

Giant asterisk delivered to Etihad following league win

Financial Fair Play

Giant asterisk delivered to Etihad following league win

By Jack Peat

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

By Charlie Herbert

Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

Arsenal

Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

By Charlie Herbert

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

By Callum Boyle

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Black Mirror

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

By Stephen Porzio

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

By Nina McLaughlin

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

Ederson

Ederson to leave Man City this summer if a suitable offer is received

By Charlie Herbert

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

Fans are all saying the same thing as first image of Dwayne Johnson’s new movie released

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Woman ‘lets her identical twin go to work for her while she goes on holiday’

Twins

Woman ‘lets her identical twin go to work for her while she goes on holiday’

By Charlie Herbert

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

murder mystery

An incredible murder mystery thriller is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

England

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024

By Robert Redmond

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

Flight

One dead and 30 injured after severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

By Simon Kelly

Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

Competition

Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

By JOE

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Clint Eastwood

An incredible epic Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories