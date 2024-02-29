Search icon

29th Feb 2024

Si King issues heartbreaking statement as Dave Myers dies aged 66

Ryan Price

The TV chef and lifelong friend has shared his devastation following the news.

Dave Myers, one half of the much-loved duo, sadly lost his battle with cancer this morning at the age of 66.

His close friend and screen partner, Si King, has issued a statement on X last night sharing his grief and shock at the passing of Myers.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news.

“Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing.

“His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”.

He added: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

“I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si x.”

Myers, from Barrow in Furness, enjoyed twenty years of fame, food and travel with King, from Kibblesworth.

The pair’s latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, kicked off on BBC earlier this month and sees them travel down the UK’s west coast.

BBC,Breaking News,Death,hairy bikers,Television

