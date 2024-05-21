Mitre FootballJOE Instagram ticket giveaway

The competition opens on 12.01 Tuesday 21st May 2024 and closes at 11.59 on Thursday 23rd May 2024. Competition will be live on Football JOE Instagram (@footballjoe) Entrants must like and comment on the @footballjoe Instagram competition post, by tagging who they want to take with them. 1x winner will be chosen. One winner will win 2 x General Admission Tickets. Prizes courtesy of @mitresports the official ball provider for Emirates FA Cup’. Tickets will be sent via email. The prize is in the form of tickets only and does not cover any costs

related to travel, accommodation, food, drinks, or any expense of

any kind. Entrants must be 18 years or over. No purchase is necessary. No limit on the number of times an individual can enter. Winner will be selected by an independent adjudicator who

will select one winner at random. The winners will be notified by JOE Media through an

Instagram direct message from the above account handle after the

competition closes. JOE Media will ask for the winner’s first and last

name, confirmation of age, e-mail address and full address. By entering this competition, you are giving JOE Media

consent to contact you (for the purpose of the competition) JOE Media will contact the winner with a deadline for

responding with information. If the original winner cannot be

contacted within 4 hours from the first correspondence, JOE Media

will reallocate their prize to an alternative winner selected at the

same time and by the same means as the original. If a winner is unable to accept the prize, the Promoter

reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn

in accordance with these terms and conditions. Prizes cannot be exchanged or refunded and there is no cash

alternative. The prize is non-transferrable. The entrant needs to be a UK resident. The competition is open to all UK residents except JOE Media

and Mitre Sports employees, the companies, or organisations with

whom the competition or offer is being run, their agents, or anyone

directly connected with the promotion. The winner must have submitted their entry themselves. JOE Media and any associated promoters, bear no

responsibility for any entry which is incorrectly submitted, lost, damaged, incomplete or received after the closing time. We reserve the right to disqualify or not award a prize to an

entrant whose entry we believe to be inappropriate, fraudulent, or

based on misconduct. Names and cities of residence of the prize winner(s) will be available on request. All entrants to competitions are deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them. This competition is run through JOE Media only and it is not sponsored by any social media platform. These terms and conditions are governed by English law and subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.



JOE, Mitre or any other third-party, will not use any personal data from any entrant in the competition for marketing purposes.