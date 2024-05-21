Search icon

21st May 2024

Pirates of the Caribbean producer confirms spin-off starring Margot Robbie is in the works

Charlie Herbert

Disney ‘really want to make’ the film

One of the main producers of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has confirmed a spin-off film starring Margot Robbie is in the works.

It’s been seven years since the last Pirates film was released, but it sounds like there might finally be some progress on new projects.

Longtime producer on the films Jerry Bruckheimer has said “two different movies” are in the pipeline.

He told Entertainment Weekly that the first film is a reboot he will produce, whilst the second project is set to be a spin-off starring Margot Robbie.

“We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too,” Bruckheimer said.

Discussions about a Margot Robbie-led Pirates film first emerged in May 2022, when Bruckheimer revealed he had spoken to the Australian actor about her joining the franchise.

But later that year, Robbie told Variety that the project had been axed, saying: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led – but just a different kind of story, which we thought would’ve been really cool.

“But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

The last feature-length film in the series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, saw Johnny Depp reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, alongside franchise regulars Geoffrey Rush (Barbossa), Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), and Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann).

But the future of the franchise was thrown into uncertainty as a result of domestic violence allegations made against Depp by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

This resulted in a lengthy and bitter defamation case, which Depp ended up winning.

Since then, there has been much speculation about whether the actor would ever return to his role as Jack Sparrow.

Although Depp seems to have shunned Hollywood in the last couple of years, Bruckheimer said he would be open to the 60-year-old returning to the franchise.

He said: “It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look.

“He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

