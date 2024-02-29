Search icon

29th Feb 2024

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

Charlie Herbert

dave myers final tv appearance hairy bikers go west

Before Dave Myers’ death, he managed to film one last Hairy Bikers series, which is currently being aired by the BBC.

On Thursday, the sad news broke that the popular TV cook had passed away on February 28 at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

Myers was a household name as one half of the Hairy Bikers, alongside his best friend and co-star Si King. The pair became famous for their shows which involved them travelling around the UK and the globe on their motorbikes, whilst sampling and cooking food from different regions.

Before his passing, Myers had managed to film a seven-part series with King for BBC Two, called The Hairy Bikers Go West.

This saw the pair reunite for an on-screen trip for the first time since Myers’ diagnosis as they took a journey down the west coast of the UK.

Episode four of the series, which saw the duo visit the Merseyside region, aired the night before Myers ‘ death.

The Hairy Bikers visited a forward-thinking farm run by two first-time farmers, before sampling a special chow mein dish and pork dumplings at a local Chinese cafe after discovering Liverpool is home to one of the oldest Chinese communities in Europe.

The episode has been given a whole new level of poignancy, and viewers were left emotional after watching.

One person wrote: “Literally put the Hairy Bikers go West on this morning. Just seen the news about Dave! Heartbreaking that.”

Another said: “The Hairy Bikers were always a staple on my family TV growing up & continue to be with their latest series: Hairy Bikers Go West.

“Two people proud of their northern roots & showing cooking doesn’t need to be extravagant to taste good.”

Reacting to the news, someone else commented: “I just watched an episode of Hairy Bikers Go West last night. RIP”

“I urge everyone who hasn’t watched Hairy Bikers go west yet to do so, its just awesome and shows the love they had for each other RIP Dave,” a fourth said.

In the first episode of the series Myers shared his joy at being able to get back on his bike again, saying it was a “dream come true.”

He said: “There was a time I couldn’t balance, I couldn’t walk, I didn’t think I’d be getting on a bike.”

In an interview before the series’ release, King said filming had been a “joy” and was “particularly special in general because of Dave’s health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does.”

“Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy,” he added.

The next episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West airs on Tuesday, March 5, on BBC 2 at 7pm. You can catch up on the series so far by here.

