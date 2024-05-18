Search icon

18th May 2024

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

Ryan Price

The couple married in 2018 and divorced in 2020.

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she maintained a lie regarding when she lost her virginity for almost a decade while in a relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of Disney film The Last Song in 2009, when the Hannah Montana star was 17 and the Aussie actor was 19.

In August of 2010, the young couple split before getting back together a month later in September.

After three years as an on-again, off-again couple, Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus in 2012.

That didn’t stop their on-again, off-again habit however, as they postponed their wedding in April 2013, and officially called off their engagement in September 2013.

The couple moved on with a variety of different celebrities in the months after their break-up, but by January 2016, it seemed the lovebirds had reunited as Cyrus posted a photo on Instagram showing her wearing her engagement ring again.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Saint Laurent mens spring summer 20 show on June 06, 2019 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/WireImage,)

By Christmas 2018, the news had emerged that Miley and Liam had tied the knot in a private ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

However, the happy ending was short-lived, as Hemsworth filed for divorce from the Wrecking Ball singer in August 2019. By the turn of 2020, the divorce was made official.

Years on from their split, Cyrus has revealed some intimate details about the earlier days of their relationship.

The pop star admitted to the fib during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper.

Cyrus, now 31, opened up about how she lied to Hemsworth about losing her virginity.

“I was 16. It wasn’t Nick Jonas,” she said. “But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.

In other words, Cyrus actually lost her virginity to Hemsworth but told him she’d already had sex.

“I lied and said that he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser,” she said. “He said, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with?’ And I couldn’t think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before.”

She also revealed that she was actually “attracted to girls way before [she] was ever attracted to guys.”

Cyrus said: “I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it ― so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me.”

Miley added that she eventually was forced to own up to her dishonesty: “[Liam’s] friend ended up marrying him, and then it was like, ‘Oh now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with?’” Cyrus said. “So then when I was, like, 24, I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years.”

Miley went on to date Australian singer Cody Simpson for just short of a year from mid-2019 to mid-2020, while Hemsworth has been in a relationship with fellow Aussie Gabriella Brooks since late 2019.

