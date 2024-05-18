Search icon

Entertainment

18th May 2024

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

Ryan Price

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Paul McCartney performs on The Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

The Beatles rocker has made history yet again.

Sir Paul McCartney has officially become the first ever British billionaire musician, beating the likes of Sir Elton John and Harry Styles.

According to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, the 81-year-old has entered an upper echelon of wealth following his hugely successful 2023 Got Back Tour.

This, coupled with an increase in value of his back catalogue and Beyonce’s cover of his iconic hit Blackbird, has propelled Sir Paul’s wealth by £50 million to hit the £1 billion figure.

The 81-year-old also benefitted from the re-release of two Beatles compilation albums last year – 1962-1966, The Red Album, and 1967-1970, The Blue Album.

In 2023, Now And Then was released as the final Beatles track, and reached number one in the UK charts.

It was written and sung by John Lennon in the late 1970s and later developed by the other band members – including George Harrison.

In 2021, Apple TV released a Peter Jackson (Lord of the Rings) directed docuseries called Get Back, which showed fans behind the scenes footage of the band writing and rehearsing 14 new songs in the studio.

The series has a total runtime of nearly eight hours, covering 21 days of studio time.

Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber and David and Victoria Beckham were among some of the well-known names on the list, which has minimum wealth entry of £350m.

Gopi Hinduja and his family were crowned the richest people in the UK again, with their wealth hitting £37.2bn, the largest fortune ever recorded by the newspaper.

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Also making the rich list was Harry Potter series author JK Rowling, who has an estimated wealth of £945 million.

The 58-year-old Scotland-based writer, who also penned the Fantastic Beasts screenplays and co-wrote the West End play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, also made the Sunday Times’ top 30 giving list.

Placed in the 22nd spot, the newspaper revealed she had donated £17.9 million to causes relating to children and women in the past 12 months.

Rowling has set up social deprivation trusts Volant and Lumos, which work to transform the lives of institutionalised children – along with beginning a women-only service, for those who have experienced sexual violence or abuse, called Beira’s Place in Edinburgh in December 2022.

Despite the whopping figures mentioned, Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said this year’s list suggested that “Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end”.

“Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away,” he said.

Mr Watts said that “thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent”.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy,” he added.

Related Links:

The Beatles make history as ‘Now and Then’ tops UK Singles Chart

Paul McCartney poses on Abbey Road crossing – car refuses to stop for him

Bill Gates promises to drop off world’s rich list for our sake

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth tanked after Facebook and Instagram shortage

Topics:

billionaire,celebrity,Entertainment,Sir Paul McCartney,The Beatles,wealth

RELATED ARTICLES

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

Entertainment

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

By Ryan Price

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

celebrity

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

By Ryan Price

Laura Woods explains reason for TV absence

celebrity

Laura Woods explains reason for TV absence

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

News

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

By Luke Davies

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

Horror

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

Arnold Schwarzenegger

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

By JOE

Cillian Murphy confirmed to return for 28 Years Later

28 Days Later

Cillian Murphy confirmed to return for 28 Years Later

By Ryan Price

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

News

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

By Luke Davies

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

Football

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

By Luke Davies

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

Horror

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

Northern Lights

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

Football

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

By Luke Davies

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp’s first ever Liverpool signing has been forgotten by many

Football

Jurgen Klopp’s first ever Liverpool signing has been forgotten by many

By Luke Davies

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

Arnold Schwarzenegger

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

Football

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

By Luke Davies

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

Football

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

By Ryan Price

Andy Cole reveals bizarre reason he never took penalties

Football

Andy Cole reveals bizarre reason he never took penalties

By Luke Davies

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

By JOE

Load more stories