Search icon

Entertainment

29th Feb 2024

Jon Stewart in tears as he shares sad news with Daily Show viewers

Charlie Herbert

Jon Stewart

The Daily Show host struggled to speak at times

Jon Stewart was in tears on the Daily Show this week as he shared some heartbreaking news with viewers.

The political commentator returned to the popular Comedy Central programme this month, after nine years away from the show.

But on Monday’s edition of the Daily Show, the host was in tears as he informed viewers that his beloved dog Dipper had sadly passed away.

With his voice breaking, Stewart said: “In a world of good boys, he was the best.”

Having to pause on several occasions to compose himself, the 61-year-old told viewers how his family had met Dipper.

You can watch the emotional monologue below.

He explained that his children were selling cupcakes outside a local animal shelter about 10 years ago to raise money for the facility, when staff introduced the family to Dipper.

The American comic started to choke up as he described the dog as a “one-ish year old brindle pitbull.”

Hitting the table with his fist and swearing, he grabbed a box of tissues from under his desk, before revealing the devastating news that Dipper had been “hit by a car in Brooklyn, and lost his right leg”.

Pausing again as he fought back tears, he joked: “I thought I’d get further.”

He continued: “They put the dog in my lap, we left that day feeling really good that we’d helped this great organisation and we also left with this one-ish year old brindle pitbull. We called him Dipper. In a world of good boys, he was the best.”

Stewart recalled how Dipper would come to the Daily Show “every day” and meet some of the famous guests.

“He met actors and authors and presidents and kings. And he did what the Taliban could not do, which is, put a scare into Malala Yousafzai,” the host said.

Reacting to the emotional speech on social media, one person wrote: “I have tears streaming down my face, as I’m sure all of us dog lovers do.”

Another said: “Pet loss is no different than the loss of a close family member – because they are family. I’m not sure if Jon reads comments but the millions of dog people know what he is going through and it sucks. A beautiful thing is that every dog is that good dog.”

A third commented: “I’m so sorry you are going through this.”

Related links:

Friends legend ‘to be first signing for Celeb version of The Traitors’

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

Psychological thriller with near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is ‘better than Breaking Bad’

Topics:

Jon Stewart,The Daily Show

RELATED ARTICLES

Jon Stewart’s take on Trump’s win and liberal “hypocrisy” makes far too much sense

Donald Trump

Jon Stewart’s take on Trump’s win and liberal “hypocrisy” makes far too much sense

By Paul Moore

Praise the Lord, Jon Stewart is coming back to television

Jon Stewart

Praise the Lord, Jon Stewart is coming back to television

By Carl Kinsella

The Daily Show’s perfect response to Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim tirade (Video)

Donald Trump

The Daily Show’s perfect response to Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim tirade (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Star begs fans not to visit cast as major BBC soap is axed after 20 years

BBC

Star begs fans not to visit cast as major BBC soap is axed after 20 years

By Charlie Herbert

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

American Psycho

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

By JOE

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

By Joseph Loftus

New Samurai show likened to ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’ drops on streaming today to rave reviews

John Wick

New Samurai show likened to ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’ drops on streaming today to rave reviews

By Charlie Herbert

New film knocks off The Shawshank Redemption as IMDb’s highest-rated film of all time

New film knocks off The Shawshank Redemption as IMDb’s highest-rated film of all time

By Nina McLaughlin

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

Alabama Rot

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

By Joseph Loftus

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

Football

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

By JOE

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Si King issues heartbreaking statement as Dave Myers dies aged 66

BBC

Si King issues heartbreaking statement as Dave Myers dies aged 66

By Ryan Price

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

dave myers

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

By Charlie Herbert

Leeds fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of stand while celebrating goal

Leeds fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of stand while celebrating goal

By Joseph Loftus

Morgan Gibbs-White deletes Instagram post following FA Cup defeat to Man United

FA Cup

Morgan Gibbs-White deletes Instagram post following FA Cup defeat to Man United

By Charlie Herbert

Sopranos star says OnlyFans ‘saved her life’ after nearly losing house

Sopranos star says OnlyFans ‘saved her life’ after nearly losing house

By Nina McLaughlin

British Airways pilot who bludgeoned wife to death will not be freed from prison

Crime

British Airways pilot who bludgeoned wife to death will not be freed from prison

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories