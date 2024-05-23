Search icon

Football

23rd May 2024

Lucas Paqueta charged by FA for alleged breaches of betting rules

Callum Boyle

A statement has been released

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly breaching their betting rules.

Paqueta was the subject of an investigation from the governing body in the 2022/2023 season into betting activity relating to three yellow cards he received during the 2022/23 season.

The midfielder did not place the bets himself and has denied all charges however a betting authority found an abnormally large number of bets placed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A statement from the FA on Thursday revealed that West Ham star had been charged for alleged breaches of rules E5 and F3.

Paqueta himself has responded to the charges on X, admitting he was “surprised” by the outcome.

He said: “I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me

“For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

“I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. 

“Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment.”

Manchester City had been linked with making a move for the midfielder this summer however recent events may mean that they choose to no longer pursue with a move.

