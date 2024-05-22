Search icon

Football

22nd May 2024

Fans baffled after hearing who Florian Wirtz’s football idol is

Callum Boyle

Florian Wirtz

You could’ve given me a thousand guesses and I still wouldn’t get it

Fans are more than confused after hearing who Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz’s footballing idol is.

Wirtz has quickly become one of the standout players in the Bundesliga and has been a key contributor in Leverkusen’s amazing league title win and could help them lift the Europa League final tonight.

The 21-year-old made history when he became the youngest player to make his debut for the club at 17 before going on to become the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history.

‘I learnt that from him’

With 18 goals and 20 assists to his name this season, Wirtz is expected to be one of Germany’s star players at Euro 2024 and has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

But for all of his success, people were left shell-shocked after hearing who his inspiration is, with many claiming he’s better than his idol.

A compilation of him answering the question saw Wirtz reveal that Barcelona’s Joao Felix is his idol.

“He’s a similar type of player to me, he’s very creative and I learnt that from him,” he said.

Felix was initially touted to become one of football’s biggest talents when he first emerged on the scene at Benfica, eventually moving to Atletico Madrid for £113m in 2019.

The move would ultimately prove to not be success and the 24-year-old eventually fell out of favour under Diego Simeone.

He’s spent the last two seasons out on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona, leading to many believing that Wirtz is better than his own idol.

“How do you idolize worse players than yourself?,” wrote one person.

“Only player that is better than his own idol, added a second.

A third commented: “Bro is better than his idol.”

Related links:

Topics:

Bayer Leverkusen,Florian Wirtz,Football,Joao Felix,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

England (football)

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

By Callum Boyle

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

Football

Touts are charging up to £67k for Champions League final tickets

By Callum Boyle

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

Chelsea

Forgotten Chelsea player likes post confirming Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club 

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd fans urge Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag for Mauricio Pochettino

By Charlie Herbert

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

By Callum Boyle

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

Daily Mail

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

By Ryan Price

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

paula vennells

Paula Vennells breaks down in tears as she’s questioned about Horizon Post Office scandal

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories