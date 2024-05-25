An action sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

It boasts two major action stars.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 25 May) is the cult sci-fi action flick Universal Soldier: Regeneration featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

A direct sequel to the hit 1992 film about dead soldiers brought back to life to be android fighting machines, Regeneration sees a terrorist sect use a destructive new model from the Universal Soldier line of humanlike robots (played by MMA fighter Andrei Arlovski) to seize the atomic reactor at Chernobyl.

“Luc Deveraux (Jean-Claude Van Damme), an older cyborg, is reactivated to save the planet from nuclear armageddon,” the plot synopsis.

“Unfortunately, Deveraux will also have to contend with his nemesis, Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren), a fellow Universal Soldier who’s been recharged by the terrorists.”

Ahead of its release, anticipation was not high for Universal Soldier: Regeneration – with it being released straight to video in many countries.

Helmed by John Hyams (who would go on to make the acclaimed horror thrillers Alone and Sick), however, the movie’s hard-hitting action sequences, its more sombre tone than its predecessors and its surprisingly emotional performance by Van Damme has led to it attracting a cult following.

Some have even argued that it, along with its more ambitious sequel Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, raised the bar for straight-to-DVD action films as a whole.

Universal Soldier: Regeneration is airing on TV tonight on Legend at 10.50pm. It’s also available to rent on Apple TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Mad Max: Fury Road – Sky Showcase – 9pm

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in cinemas now, what better time to revisit its brilliant predecessor?

Jack Reacher – Film4 – 9pm

Tom Cruise’s first outing as author Lee Child’s most famous creation is immensely watchable.

This is the End – Comedy Central – 9pm

In this hilarious comedy horror, the apocalypse kicks off while a bunch of celebrities (all playing themselves) are at a gaff party in LA.

The Man with the Golden Gun – ITV4 – 9pm

The 1974 Bond film with Roger Moore.

Close – BBC Four – 9pm

This Oscar-nominated coming-of-age Belgian drama holds an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Double Team – Legend – 9pm

A less well-regarded Van Damme action flick.

Convoy – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Helmed by legendary filmmaker Sam Peckinpah (Straw Dogs, The Wild Bunch), this ’70s road action comedy stars Kris Kristofferson and is based on the hit novelty country song ‘Convoy’.

Saving Private Ryan – Channel 4 – 9.25pm

The best war movie ever, according to a recent poll.

Kung Pow! Enter the Fist – Comedy Central – 11.05pm

The cult martial arts comedy.

Candyman – Film4 – 11.40pm

The 1992 horror classic. Don’t say his name five times in a mirror.

