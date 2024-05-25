Search icon

Entertainment

25th May 2024

An action sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It boasts two major action stars.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 25 May) is the cult sci-fi action flick Universal Soldier: Regeneration featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

A direct sequel to the hit 1992 film about dead soldiers brought back to life to be android fighting machines, Regeneration sees a terrorist sect use a destructive new model from the Universal Soldier line of humanlike robots (played by MMA fighter Andrei Arlovski) to seize the atomic reactor at Chernobyl.

“Luc Deveraux (Jean-Claude Van Damme), an older cyborg, is reactivated to save the planet from nuclear armageddon,” the plot synopsis.

“Unfortunately, Deveraux will also have to contend with his nemesis, Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren), a fellow Universal Soldier who’s been recharged by the terrorists.”

Ahead of its release, anticipation was not high for Universal Soldier: Regeneration – with it being released straight to video in many countries.

Helmed by John Hyams (who would go on to make the acclaimed horror thrillers Alone and Sick), however, the movie’s hard-hitting action sequences, its more sombre tone than its predecessors and its surprisingly emotional performance by Van Damme has led to it attracting a cult following.

Some have even argued that it, along with its more ambitious sequel Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, raised the bar for straight-to-DVD action films as a whole.

Universal Soldier: Regeneration is airing on TV tonight on Legend at 10.50pm. It’s also available to rent on Apple TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Mad Max: Fury Road – Sky Showcase – 9pm

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in cinemas now, what better time to revisit its brilliant predecessor?

Jack Reacher – Film4 – 9pm

Tom Cruise’s first outing as author Lee Child’s most famous creation is immensely watchable.

This is the End – Comedy Central – 9pm

In this hilarious comedy horror, the apocalypse kicks off while a bunch of celebrities (all playing themselves) are at a gaff party in LA.

The Man with the Golden Gun – ITV4 – 9pm

The 1974 Bond film with Roger Moore.

Close – BBC Four – 9pm

This Oscar-nominated coming-of-age Belgian drama holds an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Double Team – Legend – 9pm

A less well-regarded Van Damme action flick.

Convoy – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Helmed by legendary filmmaker Sam Peckinpah (Straw Dogs, The Wild Bunch), this ’70s road action comedy stars Kris Kristofferson and is based on the hit novelty country song ‘Convoy’.

Saving Private Ryan – Channel 4 – 9.25pm

The best war movie ever, according to a recent poll.

Kung Pow! Enter the Fist – Comedy Central – 11.05pm

The cult martial arts comedy.

Candyman – Film4 – 11.40pm

The 1992 horror classic. Don’t say his name five times in a mirror.

Read more:

Topics:

action,Jean-Claude Van Damme,Movies On TV,Sci-Fi

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

George Miller

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘The second best war movie’ of all time is on TV tonight

Full Metal Jacket

‘The second best war movie’ of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

A very fun horror thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Horror

A very fun horror thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

Entertainment

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

By Ryan Price

Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

Actor

Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

By Ryan Price

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

celebrity news

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most divisive movies of recent years is now available to stream at home

Horror

One of the most divisive movies of recent years is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has added these 30 big movies to its library

Amazon

Prime Video has added these 30 big movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Game of Thrones’ final season voted as the worst ending to a TV show of all time

Entertainment

Game of Thrones’ final season voted as the worst ending to a TV show of all time

By Ryan Price

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

Lifestyle

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

By Ryan Price

Xavi speaks out for first time since Barcelona sacked him a month after he decided to stay

Barcelona FC

Xavi speaks out for first time since Barcelona sacked him a month after he decided to stay

By Luke Davies

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

Entertainment

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

By Ryan Price

Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

Actor

Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney takes “perfect next step” by landing Championship job

Championship

Wayne Rooney takes “perfect next step” by landing Championship job

By JOE

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

celebrity news

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

One of the most divisive movies of recent years is now available to stream at home

Horror

One of the most divisive movies of recent years is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Bayern Munich agree huge compensation fee with Burnley for Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich agree huge compensation fee with Burnley for Vincent Kompany

By Luke Davies

Bruno Fernandes reveals he could’ve signed for another Premier League club

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes reveals he could’ve signed for another Premier League club

By Luke Davies

Prime Video has added these 30 big movies to its library

Amazon

Prime Video has added these 30 big movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

The settings change that can make your iPhone battery last longer

Battery

The settings change that can make your iPhone battery last longer

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag brutally trolled by WWE commentator during Smackdown

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag brutally trolled by WWE commentator during Smackdown

By Luke Davies

Load more stories