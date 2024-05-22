Search icon

Entertainment

22nd May 2024

Stephen Merchant says comedy is being ‘policed by the Left’

Charlie Herbert

stephen merchant

‘It’s allowed the Right to become the arbiters of free speech’

Stephen Merchant has claimed that “the Left” is “policing” comedy because of “sensitivities that seem out of proportion to the joke.”

Merchant, who is best known for his work with Ricky Gervais on The Office and Extras, said that comedians were having to be more cautious due to a fear of any backlash to jokes on social media.

Speaking to the Observer, he said there has “always been policing of comedy” but that this used to come from the right.

He continued: “It feels like it’s the Left that’s doing it now, and it’s allowed the Right to become the arbiters of free speech. Which does feel like quite a significant shift.”

The 49-year-old said there were “sensitivities that seem out of all proportion with the joke,” adding that he had noticed stand-ups are “more cautious because you don’t want to spend weeks on Twitter trying to justify a joke you were just experimenting with, because putting out the fires is exhausting.”

However, the comedian did acknowledge that “sensitivities shift over time and that people are allowed to criticise and query things, and we do look back at old comedy and think we wouldn’t do that any more.” 

He added: “I have no objection to the sands shifting. I think that makes sense and I’m loth to become a kind of ‘old man of comedy’, railing against the younger generation. But you do feel like there’s a sensitivity to the words before they’ve even heard the joke or the context. And that is inevitably a straitjacket of sorts – it quashes experimentation.”

Recently, American comedian Jerry Seinfeld made headlines after he said comedy was being killed by “the extreme left and P.C. crap.”

But others claim this is nonsense, pointing to shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as examples of comedy that has moved with the times whilst also being controversial.

Related links:

Leigh Francis says Bo Selecta couldn’t be made today because ‘you’ve got to be mindful nowadays’

Richard Osman says ‘everyone’ knows who the real life Darrien from Baby Reindeer is

Jimmy Carr sparks outrage with ‘car crash’ This Morning appearance

WATCH: AJ Tracey Opens Up British Racism, Why J-Cole Shouldn’t Have Apologised, Kylian Mbappe & New Music

Topics:

cancel culture,Comedy,Stephen Merchant

RELATED ARTICLES

Leigh Francis says Bo Selecta couldn’t be made today because ‘you’ve got to be mindful nowadays’

cancel culture

Leigh Francis says Bo Selecta couldn’t be made today because ‘you’ve got to be mindful nowadays’

By Ryan Price

Jerry Seinfeld says he couldn’t make Seinfeld any more as ‘people worried about offending everyone’

Comedy

Jerry Seinfeld says he couldn’t make Seinfeld any more as ‘people worried about offending everyone’

By Ryan Price

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce after nine years of marriage

Comedians

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce after nine years of marriage

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Oasis drop huge hint that they’re about to reunite

Britpop

Oasis drop huge hint that they’re about to reunite

By Ryan Price

Criminal investigation opened into Matthew Perry’s death

investigation

Criminal investigation opened into Matthew Perry’s death

By Charlie Herbert

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

England (football)

Mauricio Pochettino to be considered as a leading candidate for England job

By Callum Boyle

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set to leave Man United this summer

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola given assurance over 115 Premier League charges against Man City

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

BBC and ITV confirm full punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think they know who next manager will be after training ground visit

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories