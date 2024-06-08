Seth Rogen says he will never make sequels to his stoner comedies like Pineapple Express

The 2008 film is a much-loved cult classic.

Seth Rogen has sworn that he will never make a follow-up to his successful comedy films Pineapple Express and Superbad.

The 42-year-old actor, comedian and filmmaker was speaking alongside his lifelong writing partner Evan Goldberg when declared that “some things are best left untouched”.

The pair were being interviewed by Complex when they were asked about the early days of their partnership, and which films in their illustrious catalogue could get another instalment.

The plot of Pineapple Express centers on a process server and his marijuana dealer as they are forced to flee from hitmen and a corrupt police officer after witnessing them commit a murder.

Producer Judd Apatow, who previously worked with Rogen and Goldberg on Knocked Up and Superbad, assisted in developing the story, and it brought the brilliance of comedy actors such as Danny McBride into the limelight.

After two decades of successful big-budget projects, Pineapple Express still stands out as one of the pair’s defining creations, and it’s fans have an appreciation for the film like no other.

However, the die-hards will have to settle for just the one instalment, as Rogen and Goldberg ruled out any potential of a follow-up.

When asked which film’s from their lengthy catalogue could get a revisit, the pair answered: “We’re not opposed to revisiting some things, like Sausage Party.

“Superbad and Pineapple Express, we will not be revisiting. We will keep those safe and sound. There are a few things that are best left untouched.”

While that will be disappointing news for many, Rogen and Goldberg opened up about the inception and inspiration of the adored film, and just how long it took to get it right.

“There was one moment. We were 12 years old and we used to get $7 movies from a local video store, and we’d watch seven bad movies for seven days,” they said.

“One day, we’re watching a terrible movie and we looked at each other and were like, ‘I legit think we could probably write a better movie than this’.”

Rogen continued: “Then we went upstairs, used my dad’s computer and gave it a shot.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 27: (L-R) Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg pose for photos, promoting the upcoming film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”, at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

“We wrote the first scene of Superbad that day, and it was the most embarrassing, terrible writing you could ever imagine. And then we kept at it for ten years until we got good at it.”

Earlier this year, Rogen claimed that no one has made a good high school movie since Superbad.

Speaking to People, Rogen said that his The Fabelmans co-star Gabriel LaBelle spoke highly of the comedy he wrote with longtime collaborator, Evan Goldberg, even though LaBelle, 20, would have only been four years old at the time it was released.

“What’s crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favourite movie is Superbad,” Rogen told the publication.

Then, joking, he added: “So it never changed for some reason. No one’s made a good high school movie since then.”

