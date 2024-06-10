Search icon

Lifestyle

10th Jun 2024

Greg Davies says political correctness won’t make him change his comedy

Callum Boyle

Greg Davies

Davies says it hasn’t stopped him from ‘being edgy’

Greg Davies has claimed that he isn’t fazed by political correctness and that he won’t change his style of comedy.

Davies is one of the biggest UK comedians (figuratively and literally) and is the face of hit shows such as Taskmaster and The Cleaner but is also well known for playing the role of Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners.

During a Q and A session back in 2021, Davies was asked if political correctness was killing comedy, to which he replied: “No, I don’t think so. It depends.

“This is a debate we can have. It depends very much on your definition of political correctness, doesn’t it?

“But my feeling is, my interpretation of political correctness is just avoiding saying things that are clearly awful.”

‘It certainly hasn’t changed the sort of things that I would say’

With many comics claiming that they’ve had to alter their style to align with their idea of political correctness, Davies has had the opposite trade of thought and stated that his version political correctness is avoiding topics that are “clearly unacceptable”.

“I don’t think it stops you from being edgy or saying things that might put noses out of joint, but it just avoids you saying things that are clearly unacceptable,” he added.

“So, for me, political correctness isn’t ruining comedy, and it certainly hasn’t changed the sort of things that I would say.”

Related links:

Topics:

Comedy,Greg Davies,Lifestyle

RELATED ARTICLES

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

Lifestyle

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

By Ryan Price

People are only just learning what WC toilet sign actually means

Lifestyle

People are only just learning what WC toilet sign actually means

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Mutated tribe develops new gene that allows them to swim underwater for up to five hours

Science

Mutated tribe develops new gene that allows them to swim underwater for up to five hours

By Callum Boyle

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

brain injury

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

By Charlie Herbert

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

ex-boyfriend

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

By Ryan Price

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories