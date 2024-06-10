Greg Davies says political correctness won’t make him change his comedy

Davies says it hasn’t stopped him from ‘being edgy’

Greg Davies has claimed that he isn’t fazed by political correctness and that he won’t change his style of comedy.

Davies is one of the biggest UK comedians (figuratively and literally) and is the face of hit shows such as Taskmaster and The Cleaner but is also well known for playing the role of Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners.

During a Q and A session back in 2021, Davies was asked if political correctness was killing comedy, to which he replied: “No, I don’t think so. It depends.

“This is a debate we can have. It depends very much on your definition of political correctness, doesn’t it?

“But my feeling is, my interpretation of political correctness is just avoiding saying things that are clearly awful.”

‘It certainly hasn’t changed the sort of things that I would say’

With many comics claiming that they’ve had to alter their style to align with their idea of political correctness, Davies has had the opposite trade of thought and stated that his version political correctness is avoiding topics that are “clearly unacceptable”.

“I don’t think it stops you from being edgy or saying things that might put noses out of joint, but it just avoids you saying things that are clearly unacceptable,” he added.

“So, for me, political correctness isn’t ruining comedy, and it certainly hasn’t changed the sort of things that I would say.”

