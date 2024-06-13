Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

‘There’s going to be a helicopter crash, most of the cast are going to get killed’

Ruth Jones has revealed she has been telling fans “spoilers” for the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

Last month, Jones and James Corden confirmed the hit BBC sitcom, which they wrote and starred in together, would be returning this Christmas for a final episode.

The special is already one of the most eagerly anticipated TV events of the year, and fans have been asking Jones for spoilers about what will happen.

So, the actor, who plays Nessa in the sitcom, has been making up storylines for fans, admitting that she has even joked to some that there will be a “helicopter crash” in the finale.

Speaking to her Gavin & Stacey co-star Rob Brydon on his podcast, she also admitted that she was “frustrated” the news of the special was leaked.

She told Brydon: “I was very sad that it got leaked. James [Corden] and I had been writing since September, which is always the case with us.

“We write it and then we go to the BBC and say do you want it because if we didn’t feel it was going to be good enough, no one else would know and nobody would be any the wiser.

“So, when we felt it was in good enough shape, that’s when we contacted the BBC. There was all this stuff about Netflix and a bidding war… absolute rubbish, you just go, where did this come from?”

Around the time the special was confirmed, Jones was performing in a West End production of Sister Act. She explained how fans would approach her after each show asking for spoilers about the plot for the Christmas special.

She said: “And I go to them, ‘Do you seriously want me to tell you what’s going to happen in the Christmas Special?’ And they go ‘yes!’. And I go ‘but you don’t, because what happens on Christmas Day when you come to watch it, you’ll know what’s going to happen.’ And they go, ‘please tell me’.

“So, I go ‘there’s going to be helicopter crash, most of the cast are going to get killed’, and I just make stuff up!”

Confirming the festive episode earlier this year, James Corden shared a picture of himself and Jones holding teh script, with teh caption: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

Gavin & Stacey ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, during which time it became one of the most of the BBC’s most popular shows.

Having initially been broadcast on BBC Three, the show was shifted to BBC One as its popularity soared, and it aired its first Christmas special in 2009.

Created and written by Corden and Jones, the pair starred in the series alongside Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular characters. The ensemble cast also included Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis.

Filming for the Christmas special is set to get underway this summer, and the episode will then air on BBC One on December 25.

