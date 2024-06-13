Search icon

Entertainment

13th Jun 2024

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

Charlie Herbert

gavin & Stacey christmas special

‘There’s going to be a helicopter crash, most of the cast are going to get killed’

Ruth Jones has revealed she has been telling fans “spoilers” for the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

Last month, Jones and James Corden confirmed the hit BBC sitcom, which they wrote and starred in together, would be returning this Christmas for a final episode.

The special is already one of the most eagerly anticipated TV events of the year, and fans have been asking Jones for spoilers about what will happen.

So, the actor, who plays Nessa in the sitcom, has been making up storylines for fans, admitting that she has even joked to some that there will be a “helicopter crash” in the finale.

Speaking to her Gavin & Stacey co-star Rob Brydon on his podcast, she also admitted that she was “frustrated” the news of the special was leaked.

She told Brydon: “I was very sad that it got leaked. James [Corden] and I had been writing since September, which is always the case with us.

“We write it and then we go to the BBC and say do you want it because if we didn’t feel it was going to be good enough, no one else would know and nobody would be any the wiser.

“So, when we felt it was in good enough shape, that’s when we contacted the BBC. There was all this stuff about Netflix and a bidding war… absolute rubbish, you just go, where did this come from?”

Around the time the special was confirmed, Jones was performing in a West End production of Sister Act. She explained how fans would approach her after each show asking for spoilers about the plot for the Christmas special.

She said: “And I go to them, ‘Do you seriously want me to tell you what’s going to happen in the Christmas Special?’ And they go ‘yes!’. And I go ‘but you don’t, because what happens on Christmas Day when you come to watch it, you’ll know what’s going to happen.’ And they go, ‘please tell me’.

“So, I go ‘there’s going to be helicopter crash, most of the cast are going to get killed’, and I just make stuff up!”

Confirming the festive episode earlier this year, James Corden shared a picture of himself and Jones holding teh script, with teh caption: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

Gavin & Stacey ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, during which time it became one of the most of the BBC’s most popular shows.

Having initially been broadcast on BBC Three, the show was shifted to BBC One as its popularity soared, and it aired its first Christmas special in 2009.

Created and written by Corden and Jones, the pair starred in the series alongside Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular characters. The ensemble cast also included Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis.

Filming for the Christmas special is set to get underway this summer, and the episode will then air on BBC One on December 25.

Related links:

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

WATCH: AJ Tracey Opens Up British Racism, Why J-Cole Shouldn’t Have Apologised, Kylian Mbappe & New Music

Topics:

BBC,Comedy,Gavin and Stacey,Ruth Jones,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

BBC

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

BBC

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

By Stephen Porzio

Greg Davies says political correctness won’t make him change his comedy

Comedy

Greg Davies says political correctness won’t make him change his comedy

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Graphic

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

By Ryan Price

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

Gene Hackman

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

Argentina

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

By Harry Warner

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Football

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

By Harry Warner

Load more stories