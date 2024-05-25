Prime Video has added these 30 big movies to its library

This article contains affiliate links, we may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

There’s a bounty of great films now available to stream.

Needing something to watch this weekend? Well, you can check out JOE’s new Weekend Streaming Guide, our movies on TV for column for today or this new list of the best movies added to Prime Video in the UK and Ireland over the past few weeks.

44 Inch Chest

From the writers of Gangster No. 1 and Sexy Beast comes this decent British crime drama about a successful car salesman (Ray Winstone) who, after discovering his wife is having an affair, has an emotional breakdown and kidnaps her lover.

A Time to Kill

Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson and Sandra Bullock star in this very watchable legal drama based on a John Grisham novel.

Ad Astra

Brad Pitt plays a sad astronaut who travels to the edge of the solar system in order to both save the world and work out unresolved familial trauma in this gorgeous, meditative sci-fi.

Begin Again

Irish director John Carney (Sing Street, Once, Flora & Son) brought his love of musical-tinged romance to the US for this lovely story about a struggling musician (Keira Knightley) and a struggling music producer (Mark Ruffalo).

Birdman

Michael Keaton is a faded movie star looking for a second chance in this star-studded comedy drama we recently called one of the best films of the 21st century.

The Blood on Satan’s Claw

The spectacularly named British folk horror from the ’70s that we’ve recommended before.

The Clovehitch Killer

A pretty decent thriller about a teenage boy (Charlie Plummer) from a devout Christian family who starts to suspect his father (a very good Dylan McDermott) is a serial killer.

Crank

The insane action flick where Jason Statham plays a hitman who must keep his adrenaline flowing constantly or else he will die.

Crank 2: High Voltage is also on the streaming service.

Death Race

Jason Statham also leads this quite fun action dystopian action-thriller about prisoners forced to take part in extremely dangerous vehicular combat racing in order to get a early release.

Gone Girl

Ben Affleck plays a husband whose life starts to fall apart after his wife (Rosamund Pike) goes missing in this phenomenal mystery thriller based on an equally great novel.

The Great Wall

An odd but fun period action flick where Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal play European mercenaries who journey to The Great Wall in 11th century China just as alien monsters attack.

Hanna

Ireland’s own Saoirse Ronan plays the titular teenage assassin in this awesome action-thriller with a class soundtrack from The Chemical Brothers.

Happy-Go-Lucky

Sally Hawkins and Eddie Marsan are incredible in this British comedy-drama from acclaimed filmmaker Mike Leigh (Life is Sweet, Secrets & Lies).

Heat

Robert De Niro is a ruthless professional thief in LA, Al Pacino is the ruthless cop on his tail in the legendary crime epic from writer-director Michael Mann (Collateral, Miami Vice).

The Hunger Games (first four movies)

The recent prequel – The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – is coming to Prime Video on 31 May.

I Am Not a Serial Killer

Co-written and directed by Irish filmmaker Billy O’Brien (Isolation), this great mystery horror thriller centres around a teenager (Max Records, Where the Wild Things Are) in a small town in the US who has been diagnosed as a sociopath and harbours homicidal impulses.

So, when a series of gruesome murders occur where he lives, the teenager’s interest is piqued. He eventually finds himself embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse with the person responsible for the killings, however.

The Idea of You

A single mother nearing 40 (Anne Hathaway) and a pop star in his 20s (Nicholas Galitzine) fall for each other in this well-liked Prime Video original from this year.

Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino’s excellent World War II-set epic, which earned Christoph Waltz a best supporting actor Oscar.

Kick-Ass

This hit black-comedy superhero flick centres on an ordinary teenager (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who sets out to become a real-life superhero, calling himself ‘Kick-Ass’.

Maelstrom

In this early Canadian drama from writer-director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Dune), a depressed young businesswoman becomes romantically involved with the son of a man she killed in a hit-and-run accident.

The Pod Generation

This 2023 sci-fi comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor is set in a world where a giant tech company offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing via detachable artificial wombs, or pods.

Rambo: Last Blood

Sylvester Stallone returns in the extremely violent fifth and last to-date entry in the Rambo action franchise.

Resident Evil

The first installment in the video game-based Resident Evil film series.

Street Kings

David Ayer (End of Watch, Suicide Squad) directs a script from crime writer James Ellroy about an undercover cop (Keanu Reeves) implicated in the murder of a fellow officer who struggles to clear his name.

Studio 666

The Foo Fighters (playing themselves) move into a cursed mansion to record a new album in this silly but fun horror comedy.

The Toll

In this comedy crime film, the great Michael Smiley (Free Fire, Kill List) stars as a toll booth operator laying low in Wales whose criminal past catches up with him.

Tower Heist

Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy headline this comedy heist flick.

