One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

“Remember Sammy Jankis.”

There’s plenty of great movies on TV tonight if you’re planning on having an evening in front of the telly.

Our pick of the bunch is one of the most mind-bending thrillers ever made – Memento.

One of Christopher Nolan’s earlier works, Memento is a clear example of the director’s love for complex non-linear storylines.

Starring Guy Pearse, Memento follows a man who suffers from short-term memory loss who, by using an elaborate system of photographs, handwritten notes, and tattoos, attempts to track down the person who killed his wife and gave him his injury.

There are two different sequences throughout the film: scenes shot in black-and-white are shown chronologically, while colour sequences are shown in reverse order.

It isn’t until the very end when the two sequences converge into one that all becomes clear to the audience.

Memento was a commercial hit upon its release in 2000 and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing at the Academy Awards.

With a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Memento is a fascinating and unique film that is well worth a watch.

You can watch Memento on BBC2 at 12.20am or catch it on Netflix if that’s a bit too late.

Here are some other movies on TV tonight

Catch Me If You Can – Film Four – 6.15pm

Leo DiCaprio stars as Frank Abagnale, a conman who manages to scam his way to being an airline pilot.

Logan – E4 – 9pm

Hugh Jackman returns as an older and more grizzled Wolverine in this gritty X-Men spinoff.

Tenet – BBC2 – 10pm

If you’re up for a double bill of mind-bending Christopher Nolan movies on TV tonight then this 2020 sci-fi thriller is the perfect accompaniment to Memento.

One of Nolan’s more divisive flicks, Tenet stars John David Washington as an agent thrown into the world of time travel.

Lucy – ITV4 – 11.05pm

Scarlett Johansson stars as the titular character who, after being caught in a dark deal, turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior.

Saturday Night Fever – Channel 4 – 12am

John Travolta stars as a disillusioned high schooler looking to dance away his problems at the local disco.

